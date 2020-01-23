Deepika first Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director, women’s collections, who is known to have a keen eye for casting unique faces to represent the storied French luxury house, handpicked the Bollywood star to be one of the 24 poster girls and boys to star in Louis Vuitton’s renditions of pulp horror movies and books.

Deepika features in Don’t Turn Around, a fiction thriller by Michelle Gagnon. Deepika has become the first ever Bollywood star to be a part of a global Louis Vuitton 2020 campaign. The Chhapaak star broke the news on her Instagram account. She uploaded a poster that featured her in a black-and-white check dress paired up with a grey trench coat along with turquoise boots.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting… #LVprefall20 BOOM! @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere #louisvuitton,” read the caption of the post.