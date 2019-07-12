Deepika gave Kabir Khan’s daughter ‘serious girl goals’

By | Published: 7:12 pm 7:14 pm

Actor-filmmaker Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur says actor Deepika Padukone gave their daughter Sairah some serious girl goals on the sets of ’83. Mini tweeted a photo-collage on Instagram. In one image, Deepika is seen carrying Sairah in her arms.

In another picture, Kabir’s daughter is doing a ballet step. “Clearly Sairah is having the most fun on the 83 shoot! And Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals,” Mini captioned the image. ’83 traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.