Deepika mocks Ranveer for oversleeping

Hyderabad: There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of B-Town’s most adorable couples. They not only share lovey-dovey pictures and comments on social media, but often also mock each other playfully.
While Deepika earlier shared that she was going to sleep on the couch to cut down her morning commute time, she later added that her husband over slept once again. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Meanwhile, @ranveersingh over slept this morning and was late getting to the living room.”
A couple of days ago, Deepika revealed her love for raw mangoes by sharing a photo of a plateful of sliced raw mangoes sprinkled with chilli powder and salt. While one doesn’t need a reason to love them, some fans wondered if Deepika was pregnant. One fan commented on the photo, “Is Deepika expecting?” Another added, “Is some good news being announced in a totally filmi style.”
