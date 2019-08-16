Deepika obliges young male fan with a photo-op

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Actor Deepika Padukone made a young male fan’s day by obliging him with a quick photo-op. Deepika is currently busy shooting here for Kabir Khan’s ’83, which stars her husband and actor Ranveer Singh as cricket legend Kapil Dev. She plays Kapil’s wife Romi in the film, about India’s first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Deepika’s latest photo, shared by admirers online, proves it is not all work and no play for her. In the photo, she is seen sporting a white outfit with a beige coat and posing with a boy, who was all smiles just like her.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has shared a mushy video on Instagram, to stress that Deepika is all of his heart. In the pic, Deepika is posing in front of a store that says, “All Of My Heart”.

The gorgeous actor, who is also among the highest paid stars in Bollywood, is awaiting the release of her latest film Chhapaak, based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter