Deepika Padukone celebrates Meera as ‘Love Aaj Kal’ clocks 11 years

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback photo of her with Imitiaz Ali, director of Love Aaj Kal, which had released on July 31, 2009.

Deepika played the role of Meera Pandit, the imperfect girl who celebrates modernity, yet is deeply rooted to her culture. As the film clocks 11 years, Deepika changed her display picture on Instagram and name to celebrate Meera.

To mark the anniversary, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of her with Imitiaz taking a metro ride.

She captioned it: “The eyes say it all… #meera #11yearsofloveaajkal @imtiazaliofficial.”



Her fans simply loved it and left red heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Giselli Monteiro.