Deepika Padukone looks back at ‘Chennai Express’ memories

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone said working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on film, Chennai Express, was an unforgettable experience.

Deepika on Sunday took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes of “Chennai Express” as the movie clocked seven years. The movie was released on August 8, 2013.

“Unforgettable! #7yearsofchennaiexpress #meenamma,” she wrote while sharing many happy moments from the set.



In two images, Deepika is seen having a light moment with Shah Rukh, in one she is seen with Rohit during a shoot. In another image, Deepika, Shah Rukh and Rohit are seen enjoying each other’s company.

“Chennai Express” revolves around a north Indian guy Rahul, (Shah Rukh), whose life takes a 180 degree turn when he crosses paths with south Indian girl Meena Lochni, played by Deepika, in the train Chennai Express.

On work front, Deepika is coming together with Prabhas for director Nag Ashwin’s next, which will be a science-fiction film.