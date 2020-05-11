Deepika Padukone ridiculously meticulous

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a photograph from her school days. The actor can be seen wearing a school uniform and smiling while holding a small trophy in her hand. The Padmaavat actor also shared a photo of a letter she wrote to ‘Ajju’ in 1995 after winning many awards in sports in Sophia High School.

Little Deepika won first place in Long Jump and 75 m Run, and second place in 50 m Run and 8 x 50 m Relay. She also won an overall individual championship cup for primary seniors!

She captioned the photos, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together… every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! We love you! #ujjalapadukone.”

Deepika also tagged her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone in the post. She added hashtags #papapadukone and #papasingh as her father Prakash Padukone and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are not on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Love You Amma!❤️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 10, 2020 at 8:51pm PDT

The star later shared an unseen photo with her mom and sister from her wedding celebrations. She simply captioned it, “Love You Amma!”