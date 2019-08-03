Deepika Padukone steals hotel shampoo bottles: BFF

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Just ahead of Friendship Day, Padmavat actor Deepika Padukone’s BFF, Sneha Ramchander revealed that Deepika has a habit of walking off with shampoo bottles from hotel rooms. “Do you know someone who will steal, I mean collect, miniature bottles of your favourite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! That’s my darling friend, DP. It’s a happy day for friends like us. Tried and tested for 30 years. I heart you girl,” Sneha, who has been Deepika’s buddy for three decades now, wrote on Deepika’s website.

Sneha spoke of several interesting things about Deepika, saying the actor was someone whose “presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa.” She also described Deepika as a person who is “so hyper-organised that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly organise your home for you with it”. Deepika, who is quite active on social media, launched her website on January 5 this year, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday.

The actress is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she portrays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She also has Kabir Khan’s ’83 coming up opposite hubby Ranveer. While Ranveer essays Kapil Dev in that film, about India’s cricket World Cup triumph of 1983, Deepika will be seen playing Kapil’s wife Romi.