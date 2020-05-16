Deepika Padukone’s awkward lunch with Aamir Khan

By | Published: 3:00 pm 3:20 pm

Celebrities in quarantine are going through their old photo albums. Luckily for fans, they are even giving them a sneak peek of their childhood memories. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram recently to share a major throwback photo with none other than Aamir Khan.

In the photo from January 2000, 13-year-old Deepika can be seen sitting awkwardly along with Aamir, her father Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala and little sister Anisha.

The Padmaavat actor captioned the photo, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote. @_aamirkhan.”

Her husband Ranveer Singh commented on the photo, ” Major throwback indeed.”

Meanwhile, Deepika is catching up on old romantic films while in lockdown. She shared that she watched Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence and Sleepless in Seattle starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen starring next to Ranveer in the upcoming sports drama 83. She will also star in the Hollywood remake of The Intern.