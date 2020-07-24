Deepika Padukone’s ‘FANart Friday’

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has made a fan happy by sharing his art on her Instagram page.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Deepika and “Baahubali” star Prabhas will come together for a Nag Ashwin directorial. The news left fans excited.

The fan whose art Deepika has shared is clearly more than excited. The artwork that the actress shared on social media is a sketch that the fan has drawn, of Deepika and Prabhas.

Deepika has lately been sharing fan-made creations on social media every Friday, calling it FANart Friday and responding to them by expressing gratitude and praise, and also re-posting these sketches.

Just like her fans, she is also looking forward to working in the multilingual pan-India project, which is yet to be titled.

Deepika had earlier tweeted: “Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead… #DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms.”

She will also be seen in Shakun Bhatra’s untitled film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.