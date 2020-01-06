Deepika spends birthday with acid victims in Lucknow

By | Published: 9:30 pm 10:16 pm

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday here at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika’s heart, according to her own admission. Two acid attack survivors from Lucknow have played roles in Chhapak. Deepika arrived here on Sunday accompanied by husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She had started her birthday celebrations from Mumbai airport, where she spotted cutting a birthday cake. The video, shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral. By the time Deepika reached the Sheroes Hangout cafe, a huge crowd of fans had gathered there. Many of them came with cakes to celebrate their favourite star’s birthday. The acid attack survivors at the cafe were excited to see Deepika and the actor spoke to them about their stories. A long selfie session with them followed.

Trailer of action thriller ‘Malang’ out!

After teasing the audience by sharing multiple character posters from the action-thriller Malang, the makers of the movie finally dropped the much-awaited trailer. Anil Kapoor, who is playing a lead role in the movie, hopped on to Twitter and shared the passion gripping trailer and wrote, “Unleash The Madness, #MalangTrailer Out Now.” The action-filled trailer is a journey of two love-birds Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani who travel to places. The two-minute-forty-five-seconds trailer looks like a good blend of romance and action, Disha Patani is certainly a major attraction. The high points of the trailer are flawless looks and chemistry between the two leads. The action-packed trailer also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Malang trailer is packed well with romance, action, drama, and thrill, the trailer is sure to make the audience stay glued to their screens. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.

Virat is the ‘Tanhaji’ of team India: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn considers Virat Kohli as ‘Tanhaji’ of Indian cricket team. During Star Sports’ pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live, Ajay and Kajol spoke about the game of cricket, praising India skipper Kohli. “Virat Kohli is the Tanhaji of team India.He is confident, aggressive and wants to win at any cost,” Ajay said while promoting his forthcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay also shared his fond memories associated with the sport. “I was a batsman. When it comes to memories, there are plenty – My finger had chipped when I tried to catch the ball, it is still twisted,” Ajay laughed. Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. It will release on January 10.

Anubhav Sinha ‘condemns’ Anurag Kashyap’s Twitter profile pic

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his Twitter profile picture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks, director Anubhav Sinha said he condemns the action. Sinha took to Twitter, where he shared the image and sarcastically wrote: “I sincerely condemn the use of this picture by @anuragkashyap72 as his DP. The aspect ratio is absolutely inappropriate.” Several social media users commented on Sinha’s tweet. One wrote: “Can’t identify them by clothes :D” Another tweeted: “They look familiar.” Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus in the National Capital with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

Eat veg and donate for Australia, urges Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson has urged everyone to donate for Australia which is currently experiencing widespread devastation owing to bushfires in the onset of summer. She has also requested everyone to focus on a vegetarian diet or at least consume less meat. The actor took to Instagram to share a very disturbing picture of a little girl wearing a mask, standing with a rescued koala in her arms, while there is a massive fire and flames rising in her background. Amy wrote: “Australia, we are with you Au. Dozens of people have lost their lives, thousands left without homes and OVER HALF A BILLION ANIMALS HAVE DIED! It’s so bad that there are fears of entire species of animals and plants being wiped out. This is a climate emergency and if this doesn’t ring alarm bells I don’t know what will.” Urging everyone to donate to the cause, the actor mentioned: “Choose wisely/buy less. Support the people who are supporting our planet. PLEASE DONATE @nswrfs @thuie”.

Chahatt Khanna shoots with Ribbhu Mehra

Chahatt Khanna did a sizzling photo shoot with actor Ribbhu Mehra for a brand. “It was a great shoot. We had fun. The team behind the camera were thorough professionals and the results are for everyone to see. We would give out more details of the brand and it’s arena sooner. I would like to wish everyone a very happy new year. Lot of love, good health and prosperity to everyone,” Chahatt said. Details about the shoot are still under wraps. She was last seen on the big screen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prassthanam. Post that, Chahatt is currently learning mixed martial. She also starred in the popular TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.