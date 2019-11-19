‘Deeply pained’: Rajnath Singh condoles death of soldiers

By | Published: 11:43 am

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of soldiers and porters who died in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier yesterday, and said that he was deeply pained by the incident. “Deeply pained by the demise of soldiers and porters due to avalanche in Siachen. I salute their courage and service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families,” Singh tweeted.

Six persons, including four soldiers and two porters, were killed in the avalanche on Monday.

The avalanche had hit Army positions in the Siachen glacier after which eight personnel were stuck under the snow. The altitudes in the northern glacier are around 18,000 feet and above.

The Army personnel hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting of eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident happened.

Sources said that the patrolling party, including porters, were evacuating another person who had fallen sick at his post. Siachen Glacier is the world’s highest battlefield and more troops have been killed in weather and terrain-related incidents in the area than in enemy firing.

India has deployed troops in its territory since 1984 after Pakistan tried to usurp the glacier by sending its troops and mountaineering expeditions in the area.