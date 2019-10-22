‘Deepotsav’ makes people go back to ‘diyas’

By | Published: 11:20 am

Lucknow: This Diwali, it is back to basics. Potters across Uttar Pradesh are working overtime to make earthen “diyas” that were lost to Chinese lamps and lanterns in the past years. But, now people are again picking up the diyas.

“Since people are showing interest in buying earthen diyas, we are also making new designs and shapes. We are making multiple diya stands that can be used for decoration even after Diwali,” said Raghu Prajapati, a potter in Chinhat on the outskirts of Lucknow.

Chinhat was once the hub of clay pottery, but slowly the factories and shops were shut down in the absence of demand. The area is now showing signs of renewed activity. Rakesh Agarwal, an electric goods seller in Sadar Lucknow, also stated that the demand for Chinese lights has drastically come down this year.

“Customers are asking for Indian LED light trails instead of the cheaper Chinese ones. We have more variety in Indian LED trails, including the stick-on light trails,” he said. The waterproof piped lights are also in demand since they last longer. Interestingly, people have been encouraged to opt for diyas instead of electric lights by the upcoming ‘Deepotsav’ programme being organised in Ayodhya later this week.

“We saw photographs of ‘Deepotsav’ and realised that diyas look so much more beautiful than electric lights. We have chosen electric lights because we feel that we should stick to traditional ways of celebrating festivals,” said Rukmini Sinha, a homemaker. The traditional ‘kandeel’ (lantern made of paper) has also made a comeback in the market. The Chinese plastic lanterns are not finding buyers this season.