Deepshika meets Prashansa in title clash

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Top seeded N Deepshika from Ranga Reddy and second seeded B Prashansa from Khammam recorded contrasting victories to set up final clash in the girls under-13 final, at the 5th Telangana State sub-junior badminton tournament, being played at the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy, on Saturday.

Deepshika defeated K Vennela 21-13, 21-19 in straight sets while Prashansa rallied from a game down to defeat Warangal’s M Keerthi 18-21, 21-11, 21-12.

Results: U-13: Boys Singles: Semifinal: T Sai Prasad (1) (RR) bt AR Rohan Kumar (3) (RR) 21-11 15-21 21-13;

Quarterfinals: T Sai Prasad (1) (RR) bt Sai Rishwanth (KRMR) 21-7 21-8; AR Rohan Kumar (3) (RR) bt B Nishanth (SPT) 21-17 16-21 21-8; TT Gnana Dathu (RR) bt P Muralikrishna (RR) 12-21 21-19 21-11; Abhinav Garg (6) (HYD) bt V Kaushik Reddy (MDK) 21-17 21-17;

Girls: Semis: N Deepshika (1) (RR) bt K Venella (HYD) 21-13 21-19; B Prashansa (2) (KHM) bt M Keerthi (WGL) 18-21 21-11 21-12;

Quarterfinals: N Deepshika (1) (RR) bt Praanjala Nisarga (8) (RR) 21-13 21-6; K Venella (HYD) bt Anumula Srivally (4) (RR) 18-21 21-16 21-11; M Keerthi (WGL) bt N. Riya (RR) 21-19 21-14; B Prashansa (2) (KHM) bt Shagun Singh (6) (RR) 21-18 18-21 21-14;

Boys Doubles: Quarterfinals: K Sai Shaker/T T Gnana Dathu (RR) bt BB Rishi/Dhruv P Sethi (HYD) 19-21 21-6 21-17; Abhinav Garg (HYD)/J Showrya Kiran (2) (WGL) bt Ch Nikhil Kumar/Nishal Anumolu (HYD) 21-9 21-14;

Girls Doubles: Quarterfinals: Andluri Tanvi Reddy/Anumula Srivally (RR) bt K Hasini /Rishita Pandey (MDK) 21-16 21-13; Shagun Singh/Shrishti Singh (3) (RR) bt Ch Sukruthi/V Veekshitha (WGL) 21-6 21-6; SVS Vaishnavi (HYD)/YSS Supriya (2) NZB bt N Samiharaj/S Sanvi (MDK) 21-4 21-6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.