DeepTech Arcade launched at T-Hub

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its arcade series T-Hub on Friday announced the launch of DeepTech Arcade in partnership with Ambuja Neotia, a Kolkata-based corporate house with a diversified business portfolio of realty, hospitality, healthcare and education. This programme will help Ambuja Neotia get access to innovative DeepTech startups that are scouted by T-Hub.

The arcade is designed for startups and corporates to explore possible collaborations. This edition will focus on technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Cognitive, Natural Language Processing and will help corporates scout for solutions in real estate, healthcare, sports, education, entertainment, fintech, cleantech, hospitality, IoT and smart utilities.

Apart from Ambuja Neotia, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Intel, Icrisat, Treda, TCS, NPCI, Tech Mahindra, UST Global, DBS, HDFC Bank, Qualcomm, Stanley Black and Decker, Honeywell, Salesforce, Invesco, Capgemini, RBL Bank assessed the startups at the arcade. These corporates will handpick startups to collaborate, licence, buy out their products, or onboard them as vendors.

Speaking at the event, Telangana IT and Industries department principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan said, “For a long time India was seen as service provider country and lot of people in the US call us cyber coolies. They used to feel that we are not good at developing products. But in the last few years we are seeing a surge in research and development initiatives either through corporates or through startups in India in general and in Telangana in particular. T-Hub has large number of startups in the DeepTech space and IIIT-Hyderabad is the pioneer in this space.”

He emphasised that the government is keen to establish formal relationship with Neotech Hub – the incubator by Ambuja Neotia – and T-Hub.

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said, “Through programmes like DeepTech Arcade we provide platform for industry, startups and other stakeholders to converge around a specific area. The programme today brought over 35 corporates and 40 startups together to evaluate respective collaborations.”

The startups shortlisted for the arcade are – Mapmygenome, Healthkon, Teric.ai, minto.ai, NanoHealth, Kenyt.ai and Virtual Raasta among others.

