Deepthi Ravula touches tip of the iceberg

Deepthi Ravula, the dynamic joint director for IT & Electronics Promotions for Telangana, has completed three years at the department.

Having joined the department in July 2016, she has been responsible for promotion of electronics manufacturing in Telangana and has been involved in defining sector roadmap, handling policy creation, and policy guidelines, investor facilitation to enable MSMEs and large-scale industries to establish and plan investments in the State.

On completion of three years at the department, Deepthi told Hyderabad Today, “We have achieved several milestones. It has been an awesome experience. I am happy that we are able to give back to the State. This has been a team accomplishment. I came back from the US to join Telangana government department. Working with KT Rama Rao and others has been a great learning experience.”

Deepthi began her innings as WE-Hub CEO in February 2018, India’s first State-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs. She added, “Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s recent visit to the We-Hub is an assurance that our efforts are in the right direction. We are determined to help the start-ups scale up. There is more to come.”

She started her career with Nokia as an audio engineer and then worked with Palm Inc, Atheros Communications, Qualcomm, LitePoint before joining Government of Telangana.