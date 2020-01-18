Deepti Akki, juggling between roles perfectly well

By | Published: 9:45 pm 11:25 pm

Being a mother, an entrepreneur, a fitness trainer and owner of a fitness studio — life can be real hectic. But the 34-year-old Hyderabadi Deepti Akki is juggling between her roles with perfection. She is successfully running the F45 Studio in Chennai and recently opened her own studio Monday Monks. With grace and elegance, she is setting goals for the next generation girls.

Having graduated with a gold medal in MBA Finance and Marketing, Deepti’s tryst with fitness started when she was in college, when she started as a dance instructor. But her change in profession happened after she delivered her son. “I started kickboxing to lose my pregnancy weight and in six months, I lost all of it and that’s how I started my journey. I decided to take up a job as a fitness trainer in Hyderabad and now I run my own studio F45 in Chennai,” said Deepti who shifted her base to Chennai.

She also had trained in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) with trainer Jackson in Hyderabad and developed a big interest. “I started with kickboxing which I did for three years. I also trained in MMA with Jackson sir. I then trained with Goa State champion. I went to Phuket to train in Muay Thai. Now, we have a team of about 25 trainers who train athletes in different disciplines like badminton, surfing, swimming, sailing and other events. Our focus is on making an athlete strong not just physically but mentally as well. Dealing with failures is something that is not taught in school and that’s why we see so many cases where athletes go into depression. So, our goal is to focus on overall well-being of an individual,” she added.

With a kid around, ask her how she manages her different roles. She says, “Yes. It is hectic but I like it. I start my day very early with a 40-minute meditation that keeps me running. It calms me down and makes me more efficient.”

She also feels that women who want to make their mark in sports, don’t get enough support. “The major roadblock is the lack of support for women athletes. Mostly, neither government nor family supports. If given a chance, women can perform exceedingly well in any career.” Being an ardent fan of MMA, she also hopes that Conor McGregor, who is making a comeback in UFC 246 that will be shown live on Sony, will come out triumphant.

