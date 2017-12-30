Deer, blackbuck create trouble at Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

By | Published: 12:01 am

Medak: Two animals at the Deer Breeding Centre on Friday made the visit to the Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary much more entertaining. A spotted deer, who was habituated to being around human beings, kept coming close to the visitors responding to their calls each time.

However, what was worrysome is that the visitors were seen feeding biscuits and other junk food besides offering leaves and grass to the animal.

Further, forest officials were forced to tie a blackbuck to a pole as it was attacking labourers working on the Forest Guest House, which is being built inside the Deer Breeding Centre. Since the day the construction of the Guest House began, around two months ago, the forest officials have been tying the black buck to the pole during the working hours and leave it into the wild in the evening.

Forest Officer Krishna Goud said that the two animals were habituated to human beings because they were groomed inside the forest office at the Deer Breeding Centre for few weeks when they were young.