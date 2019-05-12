Deer clubbed to death by poachers in Asifabad

By | Published: 1:07 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two hunters, who used a heavy snare and managed to trap a chousingha in the Karjelli forest range near Karjelli village of Chinthalamanpelli mandal on Sunday, followed the animal dragging the snare on its hind leg and then clubbed it to death on Sunday morning.

The duo soon after committing the crime, however, was caught by Iqbal Mohiuddin, the in-charge Karjelli Forest Section Officer, who saw the two men coming out of the forest on a motorbike with a large sack. The poachers were Rauthu Thirupathi, a native of Karjelli, and Bibbera Bapu Rao, a resident of Ginnileti in Koutala mandal.

Mohiuddin said the snare, with an iron wire loop weighed down by a piece of wood, was hidden in the ground on an animal track leading to a stream near the village. The two men, who realised that their trap managed to snare the deer, chased it as it tried to run away. After a while, when the deer fell down, Thirupati and Bapu Rao clubbed it to death with a thick wooden staff, the official said.

After killing the chousingha, the two hunters put it in a sack and were taking it out of the forest on their motorbike when Mohiuddin saw them. The duo, however, initially managed to escape but were traced to Thirupathi’s house by the forest official. “They tried to run away again, but I caught them. They said they had killed the chousingha and hid its body in a large bale of straw behind the house,” Mohiuddin said.

A case was booked against the two under Wildlife Protection Act 1972.