Deer park to come up near Laknavaram lake

By | Published: 9:00 am 9:58 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The tourists visiting Laknavaram lake can soon enjoy seeing the deer as the deer park (rescue centre) would be ready in about a month. The officials of the forest department, as well as the TSTDC, expect a rise in the tourist footfall after the inauguration of the deer park.

The deer park is coming up in 10 hectares at Bussapur village on the foothills near the Laknavaram lake which is situated amidst the hillocks in Govindraopet mandal in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district about 65 km from Warangal city.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Pasra, M Vamshi Krishna said that nearly 85 per cent of the work including the inner and outer fencing (enclosure) had been completed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

“We are to take up the development of the landscaping and setting up the main gate. A percolation tank should also be constructed at the park,” he said and added that the proposed works would be completed in about one month.

It is said that the officials are also planning to set up a parking place in three acres facilitating the tourists, who visit Laknavaram lake.

The deer park, which would add to the beauty of the Laknavaram lake, will have spotted deer, Sambar, Nilgai and other animals of the deer family.

Tribal multi-product display centre, cottage view towers, log huts, rock garden, gazebo and other facilities to be constructed at a cost of Rs 17.74 crore at Laknavaram lake under the Central government-sponsored tribal tourism circuit programme.

Meanwhile, BSNL, Warangal, PGM K Narender said they are going to provide Wi-Fi services at Laknavaram soon.