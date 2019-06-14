Deer rescued from lake on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 12:09 pm 12:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Lake Protection Force personnel saved a deer from drowning in the Nallagandla lake this morning. The deer has been handed over to forest department for treatment and care, tweeted GHMC EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

The Municipal Corporation has deployed lake protection force personnel to save the water bodies from encroachments and to keep mischief mongers at bay. On Friday morning, the lake protection force personnel witnessed the deer stuck in a soft sand pit with a few minor injuries as well.

The deer had come to quench its thirst at the lake and got stuck in the pit, he said. Since the lake lacks full fledged fencing, the deer might have sneaked into the water body from neighboring areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter