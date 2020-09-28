DEET alerts for job seekers

DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com ).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts and private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Gajwel

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact person: Sreekanth

Contact: 7780613322

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Customer Support

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact person: Priya

Contact: 8686734814

Company: Bnew Mobiles Private Limited

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC and Basic Communication Skills

Experience: 0 – 4 years

Contact person: Harish

Contact: 7337330919

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Non – Voice

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Salary: Rs 9,500 per month + Incentives

Experience: 0 – 1 year

Contact person: Priyanka

Contact: 8978719518

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2 years

Contact person: Sindhuri

Contact: 6305489865

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Mandatory: Bike and License

Contact person: Praveen

Contact: 9676829490

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Team Leaders

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2 – 4 years

Contact person: Rahul

Contact: 7842294483

Company: Kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not required

Contact person: Santosh

Contact: 8977705686

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B Pharmacy/M Pharmacy

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Contact person: Priya

Contact: 9553038828

Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Contact person: Shaik

Email: [email protected]

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 year

Contact person: Pavan

Contact: 7799772426

Company: Oliveauto Private Limited

Position: Technician

Location: Vishakapatnam

Qualification: ITI- Mechanical

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact person: Sudha

Contact: 9642008111

Company: YSK infotech Private Limited

Position: Assemblers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact person: Gayathri

Contact: 9108181659

Company: HRH Next Services Private Limited

Position: Customer Support Executive

Location: Abids, Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact person: Venkat

Contact: 9032003244

Company: Kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 0 – 4 years (Bike mandatory)

Contact person: Sathish

Contact: 9346499837

Company: Eureka Forbes Ltd

Position: Sales Trainee

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter, Graduation, Post-graduation (Both freshers & experienced are eligible)

Work location: Hyderabad

Salary: 10k + Incentives (CTC 1.6 to 2.0)

Number of openings: 200

Contact: 9704757190

Company: Ares Technologies

Job Role: Customer Care

Qualification: Any Graduate

Open Positions: 1,000+

Candidate must have laptop/computer, fresher or experienced, should be less than 30 years.

Contact: 6305296093

Company: Swiggy

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Bike with permanent license is mandatory

Contact: 8247722841

Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd

Position: Field technicians

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Experience: 6 months in electrical wiring

Salary: CTC 2 lakh – 3 lakh per annum

Fibre optical cable installation, well-versed with wiring concepts.

Email: [email protected]

Company: Kalyani Motors – Maruti Suzuki /NEXA

Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only male candidates apply)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & 1 year of experience in Automobile Industry

Work Experience: 1 – 6 years in Automobiles preferred

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 20,000 + Attractive Incentives

Age: 21 – 34 years

Required skills: Showroom Sales in 2/4 Wheeler Experience is must.

Contact: 9100222398

Email: [email protected]

Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years

Height: 5’5 inches minimum

Weight: 60 kgs

Good eyesight

No skin diseases

Contact person: Vijay Kumar

Contact: 9100984926

Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSC Nursing, MSC Nursing

Salary: 20k to 25k per month + allowances (Covid duty).

Work location: Amberpet

Vacancies: 20

Experience: Should have experience in managing multi-speciality ICU

Contact: 9573310055

Company: Sri Dhatri Developers

Position: Telecallers

Qualification: Inter, Degree and above

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 + Attractive Incentives

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9573824342

Company: Compact Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Delivery Coordinator

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1- 3 years

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9392472449

Company: 2Coms Group

Position: Relationship Manager

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 1-3 years

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7980822799

Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: PPC Candidates

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7660001837

Company: Team Lease Services

Position: Relationship Executive (Males Preferred)

Qualification: Inter / Any Degree

Experience: 1-3 years

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9573444747

Immediate joining

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact person: Soundarya

Contact: 9949255030

Company: Writer Business Services

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC

Experience: 0 – 4 years (Bike mandatory)

Contact person: Venkat & Govardhan

Contact: 7799349900 / 8639289919

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>, Website: www.tsdeet.com</mailto:[email protected]>

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>, Website: www.workruit.com</mailto:[email protected]>

