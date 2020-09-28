DEET alerts for job seekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com ).
Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Gajwel
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required
Contact person: Sreekanth
Contact: 7780613322
Company: EduRun Group
Position: Customer Support
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduation
Experience: Minimum 6 months
Contact person: Priya
Contact: 8686734814
Company: Bnew Mobiles Private Limited
Position: CCTV Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC and Basic Communication Skills
Experience: 0 – 4 years
Contact person: Harish
Contact: 7337330919
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Non – Voice
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Salary: Rs 9,500 per month + Incentives
Experience: 0 – 1 year
Contact person: Priyanka
Contact: 8978719518
Company: SBI
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Min. 0 – 2 years
Contact person: Sindhuri
Contact: 6305489865
Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Telangana & AP
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Mandatory: Bike and License
Contact person: Praveen
Contact: 9676829490
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Team Leaders
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 2 – 4 years
Contact person: Rahul
Contact: 7842294483
Company: Kapston Facility
Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: ITI
Experience: Not required
Contact person: Santosh
Contact: 8977705686
Company: EduRun Group
Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B Pharmacy/M Pharmacy
Experience: Freshers or Experienced
Contact person: Priya
Contact: 9553038828
Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Contact person: Shaik
Email: [email protected]
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 year
Contact person: Pavan
Contact: 7799772426
Company: Oliveauto Private Limited
Position: Technician
Location: Vishakapatnam
Qualification: ITI- Mechanical
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact person: Sudha
Contact: 9642008111
Company: YSK infotech Private Limited
Position: Assemblers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact person: Gayathri
Contact: 9108181659
Company: HRH Next Services Private Limited
Position: Customer Support Executive
Location: Abids, Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact person: Venkat
Contact: 9032003244
Company: Kapston Facility
Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: ITI
Experience: 0 – 4 years (Bike mandatory)
Contact person: Sathish
Contact: 9346499837
Company: Eureka Forbes Ltd
Position: Sales Trainee
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter, Graduation, Post-graduation (Both freshers & experienced are eligible)
Work location: Hyderabad
Salary: 10k + Incentives (CTC 1.6 to 2.0)
Number of openings: 200
Contact: 9704757190
Company: Ares Technologies
Job Role: Customer Care
Qualification: Any Graduate
Open Positions: 1,000+
Candidate must have laptop/computer, fresher or experienced, should be less than 30 years.
Contact: 6305296093
Company: Swiggy
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Bike with permanent license is mandatory
Contact: 8247722841
Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd
Position: Field technicians
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Experience: 6 months in electrical wiring
Salary: CTC 2 lakh – 3 lakh per annum
Fibre optical cable installation, well-versed with wiring concepts.
Email: [email protected]
Company: Kalyani Motors – Maruti Suzuki /NEXA
Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only male candidates apply)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & 1 year of experience in Automobile Industry
Work Experience: 1 – 6 years in Automobiles preferred
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 20,000 + Attractive Incentives
Age: 21 – 34 years
Required skills: Showroom Sales in 2/4 Wheeler Experience is must.
Contact: 9100222398
Email: [email protected]
Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years
Height: 5’5 inches minimum
Weight: 60 kgs
Good eyesight
No skin diseases
Contact person: Vijay Kumar
Contact: 9100984926
Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care
Position: Nurses
Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSC Nursing, MSC Nursing
Salary: 20k to 25k per month + allowances (Covid duty).
Work location: Amberpet
Vacancies: 20
Experience: Should have experience in managing multi-speciality ICU
Contact: 9573310055
Company: Sri Dhatri Developers
Position: Telecallers
Qualification: Inter, Degree and above
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 + Attractive Incentives
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9573824342
Company: Compact Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Service Delivery Coordinator
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1- 3 years
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9392472449
Company: 2Coms Group
Position: Relationship Manager
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: 1-3 years
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7980822799
Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: PPC Candidates
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7660001837
Company: Team Lease Services
Position: Relationship Executive (Males Preferred)
Qualification: Inter / Any Degree
Experience: 1-3 years
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9573444747
Immediate joining
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Relationship Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required
Contact person: Soundarya
Contact: 9949255030
Company: Writer Business Services
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC
Experience: 0 – 4 years (Bike mandatory)
Contact person: Venkat & Govardhan
Contact: 7799349900 / 8639289919
