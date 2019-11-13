DEET, digital push by Telangana for jobseekers

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Finding and applying for a job is not anymore a complicated task for youngsters in Telangana, courtesy a State government initiative that is helping them connect easily to prospective employers.

The State government had in July roped in Workruit, an online job search platform, to operate its Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) initiative. According to Challa Manikanth, founder of Workruit, DEET has so far registered around 5 lakh users after its launch, with about 1.2 lakh of these job seekers being connected to prospective employers as well.

From unemployed persons to those who are employed but looking for a change and the under-employed to skilled and semi-skilled, this job platform shows profiles that are relevant to them. Once a job seeker registers on the mobile app of DEET, the app’s adaptive algorithms ensure recommendations that are specific to his or her search.

DEET, says Manikanth, is a one-stop solution for registration, passing through interviews, direct chat with companies, provision for receiving notifications and job alerts, among others. Both the job seekers and job providers can register themselves onto the platform with minimal efforts.

“DEET helps a firm to find a matching candidate and also makes possible it to connect with candidates with its in-app messenger. This is a place to exchange information that goes beyond resumes, and job requirements of a job seeker,” he points out.

“We were able to connect 1.2 lakh jobseekers to employers through the DEET initiative in the last four months. These jobs were for skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled candidates in sectors like retail, manufacture, healthcare, hospitality, ITI, telecom, food and e-commerce,” he adds.

It is the recruitment platform of the future, he says, adding that big players including GMR, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints, Karvy, PVR Cinemas and Swiggy were already connecting with DEET for filling their vacancies.

Those who want to try out this online job search platform can go to the website https://tsdeet.com or download the app from Google Play Store.

