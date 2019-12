DEET helps employment-seekers

By | Published: 12:38 am 4:43 pm

Company: Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 20

Bel-La Monde Hotels

Position: Hotel Job

Location: New Delhi

Degree: 10th, MBA, BBA / BBM, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Landmark Group Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Support Representative

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 15

HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Guidewire policy center developer, Angular JS, React JS developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs

Vacancies: 5

Horcrux Management Services

Position: Senior Relationship Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 150

SBL Technologies

Position: DFT | Electrical Engineering

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B TECH

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 10

Exim Fasteners

Position: Sales Executive, Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 25

TMI Group

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 75

Oloop Technology

Position: US IT Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Bharat Matrimony

Position: Telecasters

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Intermediate, BSC, BBA, BBM

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 75

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 8yrs

Vacancies: 10

Visionary RCM

Position: AR Calling Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

News Distill Private Limited

Position: IOS Developer, Telugu Content Writer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 15

Lactalis India Pvt Ltd – Tirumala Milk Products

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Degree, BE / B Tech, MBA, Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 10

Shiva Shakthi Timber Industries

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 5

Vertice Global Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operators

Location: Telangana

Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 30

Lactalis India Pvt Ltd – Tirumala Milk Products

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA, Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 6yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 7

Skyla Hospitality Pvt Ltd

Position: Front Office Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

S Force Services

Position: Sales Executives – HDFC Life

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 15

Techwave

Position: Jr. Java Developers, Sr. Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech,Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 13yrs

Vacancies: 20

Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Opulentus Pvt Ltd

Position: Career Consultants, Sr. Consultants

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 12

CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Company: Arise Software Solutions

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 12

