DEET helps in stepping into work life

Hello, jobseekers! After a lot of hard work and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs or MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for your job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Digital Catalyst Group

Position: Admission Counsellor / Education Counsellor

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

PVR Limited

Position: Cinema Manager

Location: Somajiguda, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Digital Catalyst Group

Position: Content Writers & Copy Writers

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Service Executives

Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 100

SBL Technologies

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,MBA,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 50

Thick Shake Factory Pvt Ltd

Position: Management Trainees

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10

Amtpl.com

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B.Tech

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 8yrs

Vacancies: 12

Access Meditech Pvt Ltd

Position: Dot Net Developer & UI Full Stack Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,MCA,ME / M Tech

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 10

CHOLA MS

Position: Insurance Officer

Location: Across Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Triumphant Institute of Management Education

Position: Telecallers & Data Entry Operator

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 22

Stay Express World Wide

Position: Telesales, Transcriptionist

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Keyutech Pvt Ltd

Position: Java Developer, PHP Developer, Automation Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B TECH

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 5

Hi Tides Consulting

Position: PHP Developers

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: BE / B TECH

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 4

Digital Marketing Consultants

Position: PPC Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 2

Simple Solutions

Position: Customer Care Executive, Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 400

Daffodil HR Services

Position: Java Developers & Business Analyst

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Degree: BE / B TECH

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 15

Kalyani Motors

Position: Sales Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,B.Com,BBA / BBM,B.Sc,Degree,Intermediate,ITI,PG Diploma,Others,MBA

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 30

Exide Life Insurance

Position: Agency Development Manager

Location: Begumpet, Hyderabad

Degree: Degree,BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,B.Com,B.A,B Pharm / D Pharm,B.Sc,CA,B Arch,LLB,M Com,M Phil,MA,M Sc

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 19yrs

Vacancies: 20

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Nextwave Talent Management Solutions

Position: US IT Recruiter

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 15

VSES India Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Object Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Graduate Engineer – Fresher

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B TECH, MCA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 30

Kalyani Motors

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 30

Karvy Data Management

Position: Field Sales (Freshers)

Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

Equinox Consulting Pvt Ltd

Position: Talent Acquisition Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 25

People 1st Consultancy

Position: Voice Process, Telecalling

Location: Begumpet, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 3

Forte Management

Position: Field Collection Executives & Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 13

Karvy Data Management

Position: Field Sales (Freshers)

Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 30

Techwave

Position: Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,ME / M Tech,MCA

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 32

College Connect Program:

DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week

1. Sai Chaitanya College

2. Mahaveer Institute of Technology

3. AV Degree College

4. Siva Sivani Degree College

5. Bandari Srinivas Institute of Technology

6. Avanthi Degree College, Loyola Degree College

7. St. Francis Xavier Degree College

8. Geetanjali Degree College

9. Gouthami Degree College

10. Bhagyaradhi Degree College

