DEET: Job alerts for freshers

By | Published: 12:29 am 10:28 pm

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

High Priority Jobs

Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee-Manager

Location: Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Intermediate

Need to Generate leads of our product users

Contact Person: Madhusudan

Contact No.: 9951873333

Company: ICCS

Position: HR Trainee

Experience: Not Required

Qualification: Intermediate

Salary: Rs: 9500 per month

Contact Person: Sai Charan

Contact No.: 7013109091

Company: Reliance Digital

Position: Digital Expert

Location: SR Nagar, Malakpet

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 0-2Years

Vacancies:10

Contact: 9398736901

Company: Forte Management Services

Position: Field collection Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 10k – 15k

Qualification: Minimum inter and above

Work location: Kairathabad (Hyderabad) only

Contact Number: 9493083018

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2

Vacancies: 100

Contact No.: 6305489865

Company: Genius Consultants

Position: Electrician with Wireman License

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: ITI-Electrician/Diploma-EEE/BTech-EEE

Experience: 1 – 2

Vacancies: 50

Contact No.: 7799812120

Company: Genius Consultants

Position: Driver with HMV license

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2 – 5

Vacancies: 50

Contact No.: 7799812120

Company: Xpressbees

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact No.: 9100009321

Company: Udaan

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact No.: 9100009321

Company: Hi Care

Position: Pest Control

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 2

Contact Person: Suneeth

Contact No.: 9100009321 (edited)

Company: Karvy

Position: Process Associate

Experience: Not Required

Qualification: Intermediate

Salary: Rs: 8500-9500 per month

Contact No.: 8019509924

Company: SBI

Position: Relationship Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 100

Contact No.: 8555040540

Company: Quess Corp Limited

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 100

Contact No.: 9949255030

Company: Teamlease Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: SSC and above

Experience: 0 – 2

Vacancies: 25

Contact No.: 8977705686

Company: Teamlease Limited

Position: Associates

Location: Sricity, Andhra pradesh

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 2000

Contact No.: 8977705686

Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Inside Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 30

Company: Adecco India

Position: Van Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Qualification: Min. 10th

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 1 yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: Karvy Forde India

Position: Typing Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Qualification: Min. 10th

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 1 yrs

Vacancies: 50

Company: WellnessForever Medicare pvt Ltd

Position: Data Entry Executive

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 3 yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: JUST XPRESS WORLDWIDE

Position: E-commerce sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 40

Company: LOT MOBILES PVT LTD

Position: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 30

Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd

Position: Content Writer

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Degree: B.A, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 5

Company: Matrimony.com

Position: Telesales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 20

Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 1000



For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .