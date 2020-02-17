DEET makes job search easy

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could
instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
DEET team is in touch with all the Placement Officers of Government Colleges in Telangana State and with colleges under Osmania University affiliation. Awareness programs about DEET are conducted across all colleges and the students were made aware of how to apply for jobs and the advantages of DEET. All colleges under Osmania University are now set to rely on DEET for their college placements. An overall of 1,85,000+ Lakh vacancies are present on DEET as of now.
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: HR Manager
Location: L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 6
White Water Enterprises
Position: Accountant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Com
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5
Vagarious Solutions
Position: Android Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Hi Tides Consulting
Position: Android Developer, Software Application Developer, Business Development Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BBA / BBM, BE / B Tech, MBA
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 14
Solvint Solutions
Position: Recovery Executive, Process Associate, Procurement Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 25
People 1st Consultancy
Position: Business Development Manager, Voice & Non-Voice Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: < 10th,10th,Intermediate
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5
Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd
Position: Assistant General Manager, Senior Store Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 5
Apollo Hospitals
Position: Medical Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 14
Dazzle Sportswear Ltd
Position: Regional Head
Location: Across India
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 8yrs – Max. 15yrs
Vacancies: 8
Handsouls Technology Consulting Pvt Ltd
Position: Software Engineers (Dot Net)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech,MCA,Degree,Post Graduate
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Vee Technologies
Position: Medical Coders
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 12
Innovsource Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Advan Soft
Position: OPT Recruiter
Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Degree: B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 3
Bounce Rides
Position: Tag Team
Location: Kukatpalle, Telangana
Degree: 10th
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Advan Soft
Position: OPT Recruiter, US IT Recruiter
Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad
Degree: B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 6
Simple Solutions
Position: International Voice Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Sufiya Consultancy Services
Position: Voice Process Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 200
PVR Cinemas
Position: Duty Manager
Location: Kukatpally, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5
iXoop Technologies
Position: Domestic IT Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 14
AppMajix Technologies Pvt Ltd
Position: Training Coordinator
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 15
SBL Technologies
Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 35
Tech Mahindra
Position: UI Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / BTech
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Aizenx Pvt Ltd
Position: Editorial Assistant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 6
Stay Express Worldwide
Position: Sales Representative
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate, Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 10
OpenMind Service Pvt Ltd
Position: Call Centre Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 15
To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on Google Play Store and download DEET application or login to register as an Applicant on the website at www.tsdeet.com
College Connect Program:
DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week
Princeton Degree College
Pragathi Mahavidyalaya Degree College
The Progress Degree College for Women
Little Flower Degree College
Siva Sivani Degree College
Haindavi Degree College
St Josehps Degree College
MS Degree College for Women
Andhra Mahila Sabhaa Degree College
Pragathi Mahavidyala Degree College
Siddhartha Degree College
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
