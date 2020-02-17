DEET makes job search easy

By | Published: 12:44 am 3:42 pm

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could

instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

DEET team is in touch with all the Placement Officers of Government Colleges in Telangana State and with colleges under Osmania University affiliation. Awareness programs about DEET are conducted across all colleges and the students were made aware of how to apply for jobs and the advantages of DEET. All colleges under Osmania University are now set to rely on DEET for their college placements. An overall of 1,85,000+ Lakh vacancies are present on DEET as of now.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Manager

Location: L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 6

White Water Enterprises

Position: Accountant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.Com

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 5

Vagarious Solutions

Position: Android Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Hi Tides Consulting

Position: Android Developer, Software Application Developer, Business Development Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BBA / BBM, BE / B Tech, MBA

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 14

Solvint Solutions

Position: Recovery Executive, Process Associate, Procurement Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 25

People 1st Consultancy

Position: Business Development Manager, Voice & Non-Voice Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: < 10th,10th,Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 5

Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: Assistant General Manager, Senior Store Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 5

Apollo Hospitals

Position: Medical Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 14

Dazzle Sportswear Ltd

Position: Regional Head

Location: Across India

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 8yrs – Max. 15yrs

Vacancies: 8

Handsouls Technology Consulting Pvt Ltd

Position: Software Engineers (Dot Net)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,MCA,Degree,Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Vee Technologies

Position: Medical Coders

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 12

Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Advan Soft

Position: OPT Recruiter

Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Degree: B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 3

Bounce Rides

Position: Tag Team

Location: Kukatpalle, Telangana

Degree: 10th

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Advan Soft

Position: OPT Recruiter, US IT Recruiter

Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad

Degree: B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,BBA / BBM,BE / B Tech,Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6

Simple Solutions

Position: International Voice Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Sufiya Consultancy Services

Position: Voice Process Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 200

PVR Cinemas

Position: Duty Manager

Location: Kukatpally, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

iXoop Technologies

Position: Domestic IT Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 14

AppMajix Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: Training Coordinator

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 15

SBL Technologies

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 35

Tech Mahindra

Position: UI Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / BTech

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Aizenx Pvt Ltd

Position: Editorial Assistant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 6

Stay Express Worldwide

Position: Sales Representative

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate, Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 10

OpenMind Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Call Centre Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 15

College Connect Program:

DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week

Princeton Degree College

Pragathi Mahavidyalaya Degree College

The Progress Degree College for Women

Little Flower Degree College

Siva Sivani Degree College

Haindavi Degree College

St Josehps Degree College

MS Degree College for Women

Andhra Mahila Sabhaa Degree College

Pragathi Mahavidyala Degree College

Siddhartha Degree College

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

