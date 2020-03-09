DEET makes job search easy

By Author  |  Published: 9th Mar 2020  12:42 amUpdated: 8th Mar 2020  4:29 pm
DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana(DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET
or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

PVR Limited

Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10

Apollo Hospitals

Position: General Consultant, Dermatologist
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: MBBS
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10

PVR Limited

Position: Entertainment service provider
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 15

Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: BPO, Telecallers
Location: Kondapur
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 8

Villambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Video Editor
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5

Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter & Executive HR
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 7

Boorugu Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Receptionist
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 4

Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: Chat Assistants, Non Voice Process
Location: Kondapur
Degree: B.A,MBA,Post Graduate,B.Com
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 8

Iris Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Java Developer
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 6

Paytm

Position: Team Leader
Location: Across Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies:

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10

Indian Business Pages (IBP Hub)

Position: Sales Executive
Location: Gujarat
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 16

Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10

Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: ITI Fitter
Location: Secunderabad
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5

CodeForce

Position: US IT Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Candidates need Min. 0 – Max. 1 yr experience.
Vacancies: 25

Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: CNC Turning Operator / Programmer
Location: Secunderabad
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 5

Kamal Watch Co. Ltd

Position: Retail Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5

Forte Management

Position: Field Collection Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies:

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guards & Supervisors
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10

Ctrack Industries

Position: Marketing Executives
Location: Banglore
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 6

Plan India

Position: Fund raiser
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: 10th
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 4

Visionary RCM

Position: BPO (AR Calling)
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 60

News Distill Private Limited

Position: Telugu Content Writer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5

HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Guidewire policy center developer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs
Vacancies: 5

FEIPL

Position: Site Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 3

Arya Global Solutions

Position: International Voice Process
Location: Banglore
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10

Ace Business HR Solutions

Position: Client Coordinator
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0 – 3yrs. V
acancies: 10

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: IOS Developer, Android Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 20

Techwave Pvt Ltd

Position: DevOps Engineer
Location: Hitech City
Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 8

Compass Group

Position: Sous Chef
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 12yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Banglore
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10

College Connect Programme
DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week

1. Shadan Degree College for Men
2. Shadan Degree College for Women
3. Sri Sai Vignana Bharathi Degree College
4. St. Jospeh Degree College
5. Roda Mistry Degree College
6. Nava Bharath Post Graduate College
7. Bharat Degree & PG College for Women
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com 

