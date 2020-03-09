DEET makes job search easy

By | Published: 12:42 am 4:29 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana(DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET

or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

PVR Limited

Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Apollo Hospitals

Position: General Consultant, Dermatologist

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: MBBS

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

PVR Limited

Position: Entertainment service provider

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 15

Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: BPO, Telecallers

Location: Kondapur

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 8

Villambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Video Editor

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter & Executive HR

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 7

Boorugu Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Receptionist

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 4

Hinduja Global Solutions

Position: Chat Assistants, Non Voice Process

Location: Kondapur

Degree: B.A,MBA,Post Graduate,B.Com

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 8

Iris Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Java Developer

Location: Kerala

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6

Paytm

Position: Team Leader

Location: Across Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies:

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Indian Business Pages (IBP Hub)

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Gujarat

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 16

Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: ITI Fitter

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: ITI

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

CodeForce

Position: US IT Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Candidates need Min. 0 – Max. 1 yr experience.

Vacancies: 25

Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: CNC Turning Operator / Programmer

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: ITI

Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 5

Kamal Watch Co. Ltd

Position: Retail Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

Forte Management

Position: Field Collection Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies:

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guards & Supervisors

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Ctrack Industries

Position: Marketing Executives

Location: Banglore

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 6

Plan India

Position: Fund raiser

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 4

Visionary RCM

Position: BPO (AR Calling)

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 60

News Distill Private Limited

Position: Telugu Content Writer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 5

HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Guidewire policy center developer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs

Vacancies: 5

FEIPL

Position: Site Engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 3

Arya Global Solutions

Position: International Voice Process

Location: Banglore

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Ace Business HR Solutions

Position: Client Coordinator

Location: Kerala

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: 0 – 3yrs. V

acancies: 10

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: IOS Developer, Android Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

Techwave Pvt Ltd

Position: DevOps Engineer

Location: Hitech City

Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech

Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 8

Compass Group

Position: Sous Chef

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 12yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 5

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Banglore

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

College Connect Programme

DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week

1. Shadan Degree College for Men

2. Shadan Degree College for Women

3. Sri Sai Vignana Bharathi Degree College

4. St. Jospeh Degree College

5. Roda Mistry Degree College

6. Nava Bharath Post Graduate College

7. Bharat Degree & PG College for Women

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

