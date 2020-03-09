DEET makes job search easy

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana(DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET
or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
PVR Limited
Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Apollo Hospitals
Position: General Consultant, Dermatologist
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: MBBS
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
PVR Limited
Position: Entertainment service provider
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 15
Hinduja Global Solutions
Position: BPO, Telecallers
Location: Kondapur
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 8
Villambi Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Video Editor
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd
Position: HR Recruiter & Executive HR
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 7
Boorugu Infra Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Receptionist
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 4
Hinduja Global Solutions
Position: Chat Assistants, Non Voice Process
Location: Kondapur
Degree: B.A,MBA,Post Graduate,B.Com
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 8
Iris Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Java Developer
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 6
Paytm
Position: Team Leader
Location: Across Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies:
Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Indian Business Pages (IBP Hub)
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Gujarat
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 16
Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd
Position: ITI Fitter
Location: Secunderabad
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5
CodeForce
Position: US IT Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Candidates need Min. 0 – Max. 1 yr experience.
Vacancies: 25
Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd
Position: CNC Turning Operator / Programmer
Location: Secunderabad
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 5
Kamal Watch Co. Ltd
Position: Retail Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5
Forte Management
Position: Field Collection Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies:
G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guards & Supervisors
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Ctrack Industries
Position: Marketing Executives
Location: Banglore
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 6
Plan India
Position: Fund raiser
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: 10th
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 4
Visionary RCM
Position: BPO (AR Calling)
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 60
News Distill Private Limited
Position: Telugu Content Writer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5
HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Guidewire policy center developer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs
Vacancies: 5
FEIPL
Position: Site Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 3
Arya Global Solutions
Position: International Voice Process
Location: Banglore
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Ace Business HR Solutions
Position: Client Coordinator
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: 0 – 3yrs. V
acancies: 10
Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: IOS Developer, Android Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 20
Techwave Pvt Ltd
Position: DevOps Engineer
Location: Hitech City
Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 8
Compass Group
Position: Sous Chef
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 12yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5
Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Banglore
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
College Connect Programme
DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week
1. Shadan Degree College for Men
2. Shadan Degree College for Women
3. Sri Sai Vignana Bharathi Degree College
4. St. Jospeh Degree College
5. Roda Mistry Degree College
6. Nava Bharath Post Graduate College
7. Bharat Degree & PG College for Women
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
