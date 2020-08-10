DEET: New alerts for jobseekers

By | Published: 12:22 am 10:59 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Immediate hiring

Company: Fretus Folks India

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Suneeth

Contact No. 9100009321

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Mechanical or Electrical Engineers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B. Tech/ Diploma

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: FFI

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Suneeth

Contact No. 9100009321

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 100

Contact Person: Soundarya

Contact No. 9949255030

Company: Gowra Aerospace

Position: ITI Fitter and ITI Operator

Location: Medchal, Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (Mandatory)

Salary: Rs.10000-12000 per month

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9959971307

Email: [email protected]

Company: Teamlease Services Limited

Position: Associates

Location: Sricity, Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 2000

Contact Person: Santosh

Contact No. 8977705686

Company: RACEnergy

Position: Senior Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech/ Diploma

Experience: Minimum 2 years

Vacancies: 5

Contact Person: Hassan Ali

Contact No. 9704986955

Company: Talentpro India HR private limited

Position: Technicians (TV, Furniture Installations)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu

Contact No. 8897640988

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2 years

Vacancies: 100

Contact Person: Sindhuri

Contact No. 6305489865

Company: Yashsaswi Group

Position: Tele Caller

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: Yashsaswi Group

Position: Quality Officer

Location: Ananthapur

Qualification: B.Sc/ M.Sc

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 15

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: Talentpro India HR Private Limited

Position: Technician Helper

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu

Contact No. 8897640988

Company: Yashsaswi Group

Position: ITI Fitters

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd

Position: Senior Sales Associates

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 50

Contact Person: Shaik

Contact No. 9347768730

Company: Genius Consultants

Position: Modem Recovery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: SSC or Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0-2 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Santosh

Contact No. 7799812120

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: React JS & SEO Analyst

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0-2 years

Vacancies: 20

Company: Big Basket

Position: Stackers & Pickers

Location: Across Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0-3 years

Vacancies: 40

Company: SSGM Consulting Services

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter / Any Degree

Salary: Rs 14000 – 16000

Note: It’s work from Home, Candidates have to arrange their own laptop or PC.

Contact Person: Vineeth / Arun

Contact No. 9542900115 / 98499 13888

Company: Kalyani Motors- Maruti Suzuki /NEXA

Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only Male candidates)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Min. Intermediate

Work Experience: 1 to 6 years from Automobiles preferred( Car Sales)

Vacancies: 10+

Salary: Rs 10000 – 20000 + Attractive Incentives.

Age: (21 – 34) years

Contact: 9100222398

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Name: Telugu Matrimony

Position: Team Lead

Location: Begumpet

Qualification: Inter / Diploma / Degree / Graduate / Post Graduation.

With Minimum 3+ year experience in BPO Tele caller / CCE /Telesales / Telemarketing process (NO FRESHER’S).

Experienced candidates should be from outbound telecalling backgrounds either from Retail Outbound telesales, Collections or Retention.

Interested candidates mail your resume to [email protected]

Company Name: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years

Height 5’5 inches minimum

Weight 60 kgs

Good eye sight

Contact Person: Vijay Kumar

Contact Number: 9100984926

Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd

Position: Field Support Engineers (Fiber Splicing)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI Diploma / B.Tech Degree

Experience: 0-2 years

Two Wheeler Must

Contact Person: Neelima

Contact Mail ID: [email protected]

Company Name: Bounce

Position: Two Wheeler Mechanic

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC/ DIPLOMA/ITI (Mechanical)

Job description:

Should have relevant work experience in solving mechanical issues in 2 wheelers Should be strong in technical knowledge Contact person: Faisal Karamath

Contact Number: 9100983772

Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee-Manager

Location: Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Intermediate

Need to Generate leads of our product users

Contact Person: Madhusudan

Contact Mail ID: [email protected]

Company: WellnessForever Medicare pvt Ltd

Position: Data Entry Executive

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 3 years

Vacancies: 10

Company: JUST XPRESS WORLDWIDE

Position: E-commerce sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: Min. 1 year – Max. 10 years

Vacancies: 40

Company: LOT MOBILES PVT LTD

Position: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 year – Max. 3 years

Vacancies: 30

Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 year – Max. 3 years

Vacancies: 20

Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd

Position: Content Writer

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Degree: B.A, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 1 year – Max. 9 years

Vacancies: 5

Company: Berrybytes

Position: Dev Ops Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B.Tech

Experience: Min. 0 – 3 years

Vacancies: 3

Company: TeamLease Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executives – Banking

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1 – 2 years

Vacancies: 25

Company: Quesscorp

Position: Sales Executive – Banking

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Min. 10th passed

Experience: Min. 0 – 3 years

Vacancies: 200

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com