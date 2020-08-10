DEET: New alerts for jobseekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Immediate hiring
Company: Fretus Folks India
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 20
Contact Person: Suneeth
Contact No. 9100009321
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Mechanical or Electrical Engineers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B. Tech/ Diploma
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 10
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: FFI
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 20
Contact Person: Suneeth
Contact No. 9100009321
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 100
Contact Person: Soundarya
Contact No. 9949255030
Company: Gowra Aerospace
Position: ITI Fitter and ITI Operator
Location: Medchal, Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (Mandatory)
Salary: Rs.10000-12000 per month
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 20
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9959971307
Email: [email protected]
Company: Teamlease Services Limited
Position: Associates
Location: Sricity, Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 2000
Contact Person: Santosh
Contact No. 8977705686
Company: RACEnergy
Position: Senior Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech/ Diploma
Experience: Minimum 2 years
Vacancies: 5
Contact Person: Hassan Ali
Contact No. 9704986955
Company: Talentpro India HR private limited
Position: Technicians (TV, Furniture Installations)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any
Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu
Contact No. 8897640988
Company: SBI
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Min. 0 – 2 years
Vacancies: 100
Contact Person: Sindhuri
Contact No. 6305489865
Company: Yashsaswi Group
Position: Tele Caller
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 10
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: Yashsaswi Group
Position: Quality Officer
Location: Ananthapur
Qualification: B.Sc/ M.Sc
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 15
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: Talentpro India HR Private Limited
Position: Technician Helper
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any
Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu
Contact No. 8897640988
Company: Yashsaswi Group
Position: ITI Fitters
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 10
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd
Position: Senior Sales Associates
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 50
Contact Person: Shaik
Contact No. 9347768730
Company: Genius Consultants
Position: Modem Recovery Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: SSC or Intermediate
Experience: Min. 0-2 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact Person: Santosh
Contact No. 7799812120
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Position: React JS & SEO Analyst
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0-2 years
Vacancies: 20
Company: Big Basket
Position: Stackers & Pickers
Location: Across Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0-3 years
Vacancies: 40
Company: SSGM Consulting Services
Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter / Any Degree
Salary: Rs 14000 – 16000
Note: It’s work from Home, Candidates have to arrange their own laptop or PC.
Contact Person: Vineeth / Arun
Contact No. 9542900115 / 98499 13888
Company: Kalyani Motors- Maruti Suzuki /NEXA
Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only Male candidates)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Min. Intermediate
Work Experience: 1 to 6 years from Automobiles preferred( Car Sales)
Vacancies: 10+
Salary: Rs 10000 – 20000 + Attractive Incentives.
Age: (21 – 34) years
Contact: 9100222398
E-mail: [email protected]
Company Name: Telugu Matrimony
Position: Team Lead
Location: Begumpet
Qualification: Inter / Diploma / Degree / Graduate / Post Graduation.
With Minimum 3+ year experience in BPO Tele caller / CCE /Telesales / Telemarketing process (NO FRESHER’S).
Experienced candidates should be from outbound telecalling backgrounds either from Retail Outbound telesales, Collections or Retention.
Interested candidates mail your resume to [email protected]
Company Name: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years
Height 5’5 inches minimum
Weight 60 kgs
Good eye sight
Contact Person: Vijay Kumar
Contact Number: 9100984926
Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd
Position: Field Support Engineers (Fiber Splicing)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI Diploma / B.Tech Degree
Experience: 0-2 years
Two Wheeler Must
Contact Person: Neelima
Contact Mail ID: [email protected]
Company Name: Bounce
Position: Two Wheeler Mechanic
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC/ DIPLOMA/ITI (Mechanical)
Job description:
- Should have relevant work experience in solving mechanical issues in 2 wheelers
- Should be strong in technical knowledge Contact person: Faisal Karamath
Contact Number: 9100983772
Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Trainee-Manager
Location: Telangana / Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Intermediate
Need to Generate leads of our product users
Contact Person: Madhusudan
Contact Mail ID: [email protected]
Company: WellnessForever Medicare pvt Ltd
Position: Data Entry Executive
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 3 years
Vacancies: 10
Company: JUST XPRESS WORLDWIDE
Position: E-commerce sales
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: Min. 1 year – Max. 10 years
Vacancies: 40
Company: LOT MOBILES PVT LTD
Position: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 year – Max. 3 years
Vacancies: 30
Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 year – Max. 3 years
Vacancies: 20
Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd
Position: Content Writer
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Degree: B.A, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 1 year – Max. 9 years
Vacancies: 5
Company: Berrybytes
Position: Dev Ops Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B.Tech
Experience: Min. 0 – 3 years
Vacancies: 3
Company: TeamLease Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executives – Banking
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1 – 2 years
Vacancies: 25
Company: Quesscorp
Position: Sales Executive – Banking
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Min. 10th passed
Experience: Min. 0 – 3 years
Vacancies: 200
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com