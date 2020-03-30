DEET: Now brace up for the work-life!

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Post 1:
Company: Apollo Hospitals
Position: Operations Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 2:
Company: Aditya Success Info
Position: US IT Recruiter, OPT Recruiters, Frontend Developers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 40
Post 3:
Company: Zmot Pro Pvt Ltd
Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 3
Post 4:
Company: Simple Solutions HRD
Position: Full Stack – Java Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Noida
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 5:
Company: Debt Care Enterprises
Position: HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA, BBA/BBM
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 6:
Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 7:
Company: Cafe Coffee Day
Position: Bean Buddy – Male
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies:
Post 8:
Company: Randstand India
Position: Non Voice International Process
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 9:
Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 7
Post 10:
Company: PVR Cinemas Ltd
Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager
Location: Across Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 8yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 11:
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 6
Post 12:
Company: Hinduja Global Hirings
Position: Trainee Process Consultant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 14
Post 13:
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Position: Process Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 12
Post 14:
Company: TR Training & Consulting Services
Position: Assistant Business Development, Sales Consultant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 9
Post 15:
Company: Paytm Services
Position: Field Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 16:
Company: KIMS Hospital
Position: Marketing Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Graduate, MBA
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 17:
Company: Kamal Watch Co Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Associates
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA (Marketing) preferred
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 18:
Company: Nettyfish Networks
Position: Business Development Executive (Female)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree, MBA preferred
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 19:
Company: Infogrowth Pvt Ltd
Position: Process Associate Voice & Non Voice
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 20:
Company: Quickride Pvt Ltd (Bounce)
Position: Service Executives & Field Mechanics
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 80
Post 21:
Company: Forte Management Services
Position: Field Collection Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 30
Post 22:
Company: Gowra Aerospace Pvt Ltd
Position: ITI Fitters
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 60
Post 23:
Company: Izeal Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: HR Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 7
Post 24:
Company: Forte Management Services
Position: Telecaller Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 15
Post 25:
Company: Techwave Consulting Pvt Ltd
Position: Java Developers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 40
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
