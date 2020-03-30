DEET: Now brace up for the work-life!

By | Published: 12:08 am 7:36 pm

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Post 1:

Company: Apollo Hospitals

Position: Operations Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 2:

Company: Aditya Success Info

Position: US IT Recruiter, OPT Recruiters, Frontend Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 40

Post 3:

Company: Zmot Pro Pvt Ltd

Position: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 3

Post 4:

Company: Simple Solutions HRD

Position: Full Stack – Java Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Noida

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 5:

Company: Debt Care Enterprises

Position: HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA, BBA/BBM

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 6:

Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 7:

Company: Cafe Coffee Day

Position: Bean Buddy – Male

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies:

Post 8:

Company: Randstand India

Position: Non Voice International Process

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 9:

Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 7

Post 10:

Company: PVR Cinemas Ltd

Position: Duty Manager, Cinema Manager

Location: Across Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 8yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 11:

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: HR Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 6

Post 12:

Company: Hinduja Global Hirings

Position: Trainee Process Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 14

Post 13:

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: Process Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 12

Post 14:

Company: TR Training & Consulting Services

Position: Assistant Business Development, Sales Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 9

Post 15:

Company: Paytm Services

Position: Field Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 16:

Company: KIMS Hospital

Position: Marketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Graduate, MBA

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 17:

Company: Kamal Watch Co Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Associates

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA (Marketing) preferred

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 18:

Company: Nettyfish Networks

Position: Business Development Executive (Female)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree, MBA preferred

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 19:

Company: Infogrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Process Associate Voice & Non Voice

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 20:

Company: Quickride Pvt Ltd (Bounce)

Position: Service Executives & Field Mechanics

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 80

Post 21:

Company: Forte Management Services

Position: Field Collection Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 30

Post 22:

Company: Gowra Aerospace Pvt Ltd

Position: ITI Fitters

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 60

Post 23:

Company: Izeal Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 7

Post 24:

Company: Forte Management Services

Position: Telecaller Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 15

Post 25:

Company: Techwave Consulting Pvt Ltd

Position: Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 40

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

