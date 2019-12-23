DEET set to help job-seekers

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Post 1:

Jubiliants consulting

Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Degree,MBA,PG Diploma,BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 2:

CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 3:

Compass India Support services Pvt Ltd

Position: Sous Chef
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Hotel Management
Experience: Min. 7yrs – Max. 13yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 4:

S Force Services

Position: Inside Sales Executive
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 5:

Visionary RCM

Position: BPO (AR Calling)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 60

Post 6:

News Distill Private Limited

Position: Telugu Content Writer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 7:

HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Guidewire policy center developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 8:

FEIPL

Position: Site Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 3

Post 9:

Arya Global Solutions

Position: International Voice Process
Location: Banglore, Karnataka
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 10:

Ace Business HR Solutions

Position: Client Coordinator
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 11:

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20

Post 12:

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: IOS Developer, Android Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 20

Post 13:

News Distill Private Limited

Position: IOS Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 14:

Techwave Pvt Ltd

Position: DevOps Engineer
Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad
Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 8

Post 15:

Compass Group

Position: Sous Chef
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 12yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 16:

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Banglore, Karnataka
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 17:

Sai Sri Digital Seva

Position: Computer Operator
Location: Endapalli, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 18:

Spectra Pipes Pvt Ltd

Position: Area Sales Manager
Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 19:

DIS Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecaller
Location: Banjara Hills, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,Degree,Diploma,Intermediate
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 20:

S Force Services

Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 6

Post 21:

Manpower Groups Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Promoter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 25

Post 22:

Technoworld Group

Position: Technical Writer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech,ITI,ME / M Tech,Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 50

Post 23:

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20

Post 24:

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Managers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 25:

Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 26:

Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited

Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Com,BE / B Tech,BBA / BBM,M Com
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5

Post 27:

Arise Software Solutions

Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 12

Post 28:

Chola MS

Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 10

Post 29:

Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd

Position: Executive Sales Manager
Location: Madhapur, Telangana
Degree: B.Com,B.Sc,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 3

Post 30:

Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd

Position: Engineer QS
Location: Madhapur, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 2

To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on Google Play Store and download DEET application or login to register as an Applicant on the website at www.tsdeet.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

