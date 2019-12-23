DEET set to help job-seekers

By | Published: 12:40 am 4:41 pm

Post 1:

Jubiliants consulting

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Degree,MBA,PG Diploma,BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 2:

CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 3:

Compass India Support services Pvt Ltd

Position: Sous Chef

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Hotel Management

Experience: Min. 7yrs – Max. 13yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 4:

S Force Services

Position: Inside Sales Executive

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 5:

Visionary RCM

Position: BPO (AR Calling)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 60

Post 6:

News Distill Private Limited

Position: Telugu Content Writer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 7:

HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Guidewire policy center developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 8:

FEIPL

Position: Site Engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 3

Post 9:

Arya Global Solutions

Position: International Voice Process

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 10:

Ace Business HR Solutions

Position: Client Coordinator

Location: Kerala

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 11:

Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Personnel

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 12:

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: IOS Developer, Android Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 13:

News Distill Private Limited

Position: IOS Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 14:

Techwave Pvt Ltd

Position: DevOps Engineer

Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad

Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech

Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 8

Post 15:

Compass Group

Position: Sous Chef

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 12yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 16:

Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 17:

Sai Sri Digital Seva

Position: Computer Operator

Location: Endapalli, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 18:

Spectra Pipes Pvt Ltd

Position: Area Sales Manager

Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 19:

DIS Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecaller

Location: Banjara Hills, Telangana

Degree: 10th,B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,Degree,Diploma,Intermediate

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 20:

S Force Services

Position: HR Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 6

Post 21:

Manpower Groups Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Promoter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 25

Post 22:

Technoworld Group

Position: Technical Writer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech,ITI,ME / M Tech,Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 23:

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 24:

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Store Managers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 25:

Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 26:

Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited

Position: Business Development Manager

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.Com,BE / B Tech,BBA / BBM,M Com

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 27:

Arise Software Solutions

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 12

Post 28:

Chola MS

Position: HR Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 29:

Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd

Position: Executive Sales Manager

Location: Madhapur, Telangana

Degree: B.Com,B.Sc,Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 3

Post 30:

Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd

Position: Engineer QS

Location: Madhapur, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 2

