DEET set to help job-seekers

Looking for a job? Looking for internships? The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,75,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Post 1:
Jubiliants consulting
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Degree,MBA,PG Diploma,BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 2:
CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 3:
Compass India Support services Pvt Ltd
Position: Sous Chef
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Hotel Management
Experience: Min. 7yrs – Max. 13yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 4:
S Force Services
Position: Inside Sales Executive
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 5:
Visionary RCM
Position: BPO (AR Calling)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 60
Post 6:
News Distill Private Limited
Position: Telugu Content Writer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 7:
HTC Global Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Guidewire policy center developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA, PG, BE / B.Tech
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 11yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 8:
FEIPL
Position: Site Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 3
Post 9:
Arya Global Solutions
Position: International Voice Process
Location: Banglore, Karnataka
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 10:
Ace Business HR Solutions
Position: Client Coordinator
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 11:
Raxa Security Service Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Personnel
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 12:
Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: IOS Developer, Android Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 13:
News Distill Private Limited
Position: IOS Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 14:
Techwave Pvt Ltd
Position: DevOps Engineer
Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad
Degree: BE / B Tech,M Sc,MCA,ME / M Tech
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 8
Post 15:
Compass Group
Position: Sous Chef
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 12yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 16:
Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship Manager
Location: Banglore, Karnataka
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 17:
Sai Sri Digital Seva
Position: Computer Operator
Location: Endapalli, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 18:
Spectra Pipes Pvt Ltd
Position: Area Sales Manager
Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 19:
DIS Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecaller
Location: Banjara Hills, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.A,B.Com,B.Sc,Degree,Diploma,Intermediate
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 20:
S Force Services
Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 6
Post 21:
Manpower Groups Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Store Promoter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 25
Post 22:
Technoworld Group
Position: Technical Writer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech,ITI,ME / M Tech,Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 7yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 23:
Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 24:
Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: Store Managers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,B.Com,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 25:
Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 26:
Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited
Position: Business Development Manager
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: B.Com,BE / B Tech,BBA / BBM,M Com
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 27:
Arise Software Solutions
Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 12
Post 28:
Chola MS
Position: HR Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 29:
Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd
Position: Executive Sales Manager
Location: Madhapur, Telangana
Degree: B.Com,B.Sc,Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 3
Post 30:
Gowra Ventures Pvt Ltd
Position: Engineer QS
Location: Madhapur, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 2
To apply for above jobs download and create your profile on DEET. Search for DEET on Google Play Store and download DEET application or login to register as an Applicant on the website at www.tsdeet.com
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .