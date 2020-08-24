DEET: Start afresh with these opportunities

By | Published: 12:39 am 8:26 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Immediate Hiring

Company: Gowra Aerospace

Position: ITI Fitter and ITI Operator

Location: Medchal, Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (Mandatory)

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Sunil

Email: [email protected]

Company: FFI

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Suneeth

Contact: 9100009321

Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee-Manager

Location: Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Degree

Contact Person: Madhusudan

Contact :99518 73333

Company: WaterLeaf Consultants

Position: Voice Process Unistore

Salary: Rs 17,500

Experience: Freshers to 3 yrs

Work location: Begumpet

English, Hindi, Telugu language mandatory

Note: 3 months contract

Rotational shifts

6 working days

Share your resume to [email protected]

Company: Teamlease Services Limited

Position: Associates (Females)

Location: Sricity, Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Vacancies: 2000

Contact Person: Santosh

Contact: 89777 05686

Company: Sri DhatriI Developers

Position: Telecallers

Qualification: Inter, Degree and above

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 plus attractive incentives

Work location: Hyderabad

Timings: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

Contact: 95738 24342

Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSc Nursing ,MSc Nursing

Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 25000 + allowances (Covid) duty

Work location: Amberpet

Vacancies: 20

Note: Experienced in managing multispeciality ICU

Contact: 95733 10055

Company: Sri Dhatri Developers

Position: Sales officer

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 13,000 + attractive incentives

Work location: Ameerpet

Contact: 95738 24342

Company: Innovsource pvt ltd

Position: Tele Caller Executive

Location: Ameerpet (Hyderabad)

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: 10th to Post Graduation

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000

Good Communication Skills in English, Telugu & Hindi

Note: Only females are preferable for telecalling

Contact Person: Javeed

Contact: 79897 07512

Company: Innovsource pvt ltd

Position: BRE

Location: Ameerpet (Hyderabad)

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: 10th to Post Graduation

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000

Good Communication Skills in English, Telugu, Hindi

Contact Person: Javeed

Contact No.: 79897 07512

Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter

Qualification: Graduate, MBA in HR stream

Experience: 2 years of experience in recruitment

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 63090 16599

Company: Sodexo Food Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Fitter

Qualification: ITI/Diploma

Salary: Rs 13,000/ Take Home/ Month

Work location: Jeedimetla

Contact: 70133 71311

Company: Kool Champs Day Care and Play School

Position: School Co-ordinator

Location: Nacharam

Salary: Up to Rs 10,000

Qualification: Any degree

Note: Good in Communication

Only female candidates need to apply

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Contact: 96767 26106

Company: Edurun Group

Role: Customer Support (Voice Process)

Languages Required: Telugu / Hindi / English

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000

Min qualification: Graduation

Eligibility: Min 6 months exp in Customer Support or Tele Sales

Location: Ameerpet

Contact: 78935 03547

Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Video Editor

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Designing is required (Masters preferred)

Experience: 1 year experience in Graphic designing

Work location: Hyderabad

Should have expertise in using Corel draw, 3DSmax, Premiere Pro, Adobe Aftereffects, Photoshop, Illustrator

Contact: 63090 16599

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Tele Caller

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact: 91602 34678

Company: Talentpro India HR private limited

Position: Technicians (TV, Furniture Installations)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu

Contact: 88976 40988

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2 years

Vacancies: 100

Contact Person: Sindhuri

Contact: 63054 89865

Company: Talentpro India HR private limited

Position: Technician Helper

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu

Contact: 88976 40988

Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Vacancies: 50

Contact Person: Shaik

Contact: 93477 68730

Company: Karvy Forde Search Pvt Limited

Position: Delivery Associate

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 15

Contact Person: Roy

Contact: 73829 69496

Company: Zomato

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimim 10th

Experience: Not Required (Bike & License Mandatory)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Verma

Contact: 98717 27492

Company: Delhivery

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: N/A, Bike & Driving License required

Vacancies: 50

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact: 91602 34678

