DEET: Start afresh with these opportunities

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Immediate Hiring
Company: Gowra Aerospace
Position: ITI Fitter and ITI Operator
Location: Medchal, Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (Mandatory)
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month
Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)
Vacancies: 20
Contact Person: Sunil
Email: [email protected]
Company: FFI
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required
Vacancies: 20
Contact Person: Suneeth
Contact: 9100009321
Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Trainee-Manager
Location: Telangana / Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Degree
Contact Person: Madhusudan
Contact :99518 73333
Company: WaterLeaf Consultants
Position: Voice Process Unistore
Salary: Rs 17,500
Experience: Freshers to 3 yrs
Work location: Begumpet
English, Hindi, Telugu language mandatory
Note: 3 months contract
Rotational shifts
6 working days
Share your resume to [email protected]
Company: Teamlease Services Limited
Position: Associates (Females)
Location: Sricity, Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required
Vacancies: 2000
Contact Person: Santosh
Contact: 89777 05686
Company: Sri DhatriI Developers
Position: Telecallers
Qualification: Inter, Degree and above
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 plus attractive incentives
Work location: Hyderabad
Timings: 9:30 am to 6:30 pm
Contact: 95738 24342
Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care
Position: Nurses
Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSc Nursing ,MSc Nursing
Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 25000 + allowances (Covid) duty
Work location: Amberpet
Vacancies: 20
Note: Experienced in managing multispeciality ICU
Contact: 95733 10055
Company: Sri Dhatri Developers
Position: Sales officer
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 13,000 + attractive incentives
Work location: Ameerpet
Contact: 95738 24342
Company: Innovsource pvt ltd
Position: Tele Caller Executive
Location: Ameerpet (Hyderabad)
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: 10th to Post Graduation
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000
Good Communication Skills in English, Telugu & Hindi
Note: Only females are preferable for telecalling
Contact Person: Javeed
Contact: 79897 07512
Company: Innovsource pvt ltd
Position: BRE
Location: Ameerpet (Hyderabad)
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: 10th to Post Graduation
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000
Good Communication Skills in English, Telugu, Hindi
Contact Person: Javeed
Contact No.: 79897 07512
Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd
Position: HR Recruiter
Qualification: Graduate, MBA in HR stream
Experience: 2 years of experience in recruitment
Work location: Hyderabad
Contact: 63090 16599
Company: Sodexo Food Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Fitter
Qualification: ITI/Diploma
Salary: Rs 13,000/ Take Home/ Month
Work location: Jeedimetla
Contact: 70133 71311
Company: Kool Champs Day Care and Play School
Position: School Co-ordinator
Location: Nacharam
Salary: Up to Rs 10,000
Qualification: Any degree
Note: Good in Communication
Only female candidates need to apply
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Contact: 96767 26106
Company: Edurun Group
Role: Customer Support (Voice Process)
Languages Required: Telugu / Hindi / English
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000
Min qualification: Graduation
Eligibility: Min 6 months exp in Customer Support or Tele Sales
Location: Ameerpet
Contact: 78935 03547
Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd
Position: Video Editor
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Designing is required (Masters preferred)
Experience: 1 year experience in Graphic designing
Work location: Hyderabad
Should have expertise in using Corel draw, 3DSmax, Premiere Pro, Adobe Aftereffects, Photoshop, Illustrator
Contact: 63090 16599
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Tele Caller
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 10
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact: 91602 34678
Company: Talentpro India HR private limited
Position: Technicians (TV, Furniture Installations)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any
Vacancies: 10
Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu
Contact: 88976 40988
Company: SBI
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Min. 0 – 2 years
Vacancies: 100
Contact Person: Sindhuri
Contact: 63054 89865
Company: Talentpro India HR private limited
Position: Technician Helper
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any
Contact Person: Sarikonda Ramu
Contact: 88976 40988
Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Vacancies: 50
Contact Person: Shaik
Contact: 93477 68730
Company: Karvy Forde Search Pvt Limited
Position: Delivery Associate
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 15
Contact Person: Roy
Contact: 73829 69496
Company: Zomato
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimim 10th
Experience: Not Required (Bike & License Mandatory)
Vacancies: 20
Contact Person: Verma
Contact: 98717 27492
Company: Delhivery
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: N/A, Bike & Driving License required
Vacancies: 50
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact: 91602 34678
