DEET: Start afresh with these opportunities

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could

instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Company: Ares Technologies

Job Role: Customer Care

Qualification: Full time Graduation (Result holding only)

Positions: 1000+ and Permanent Work from Home

Note: Language Proficiency – English & Hindi

Candidate must have laptop or computer

Android mobile phone (Good to have Android 8 OS)

High Speed Internet Connectivity – Preferable Dongle/WiFi/Broadband Silent room to work

Fresher or Experienced any, should be less than 30 years.

Interested candidates kindly contact 6305296093

Company: Innovsource pvt ltd

Position:Tele Caller Executive

Location: Ameerpet (Hyd)

Experience: 0-2Years

Qualification: 10th to post Graduation

Salary: 10k-30K

Good Communication Skills in Eng, Telugu, Hindi

Note: Only Females are preferable for telecalling

Contact Person: Javeed

Contact No.: 7989707512

Company: Swiggy

Position:- Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Min 10th

Bike with permanent License is mandatory

Interested candidates kindly contact to 8247722841

Company: IT3SIXT5

Position: International(US) Voice Process

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 6Months -1 Year of experience in Customer service/Collections/Tele Sales.

Qualification: Graduation

Salary(Per month) – Rs.7000 to 12000 + Rs.1500(Broadband Internet)+ Performance Incentives.

Evening/Night shift for US process.

Interested candidates kindly contact 9040090094

Company: Edurun Group

Role: Customer Support (Voice Process)

Languages Required : Telugu / Hindi / English

Salary : 12k to 15k

Min qualification: Graduation

Eligibility : Min 6 months exp in Customer Support or Tele Sales

Location : Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Contact: 7893503547

Company: Kool Champs Day Care and Play School

Position: School Coordinator

Location: Nacharam

Salary: Upto 10k

Qualification: Any Degree

Note: Good in Communication

Only female candidates need to apply

Experience: Min. 1yr

Contact Number:9676726106

Company: Innovsource pvt ltd

Position: Team Lead

Location: Ameerpet (Hyd)

Experience: 0-2Years

Qualification: 10th to post Graduation

Salary: 10k-30K

Good Communication Skills in Eng, Telugu, Hindi

Contact Person: Javeed

Contact No.: 7989707512

Company: SSGM Consulting Services

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Abids

Qualification: intermediate to any graduation and should have Very good communication skills

Salary: 10000 to 13000

skills in English+Hindi+Telugu or (Tamil or malayalam or kannada)+English

(Age limit: 18+ to Below 30)

Note: Note: only for regional languages(Tamil or Malayalam or kannada) Its work from Home, candidate should arrange own lappy and internet connection and for Local languages(Hindi +Telugu+English) candidate should work from Office

Contact Person: James / Arun

Contact No. 9515826301 / 98499 13888

Company: SSGM Consulting Services

Position: Phone Banking Officers

Location: Ghatkesar Pocharam

Qualification: Any Graduate and candidate should have Excellent communication skills in English+Hindi+Telugu or (Malayalam or English)

Salary: 14500 to 18000

Age limit: 18+ to Below 30

Fixed Day shift(Mon-sat) and fixed sunday weekoff

Note: Its not work from Home, Candidate has to work from Office.

Contact Person: James / Arun

Contact No. 9515826301 / 9849913888

Company: SSGM Consulting Services

Position: Inbound voice process(Freshers/Experienced)

Location: New Bowenpally

Salary: 1.8LPA+Incentives – 2LPA + Incentives

Qualification: 10+2 to Any graduateAge limit: 18+ to Below 30

Languages known:English+Hindi+Telugu. or English+(Tamil or kannada or malayalam)

Shifts: Rotational shift and Rotational weekoff(General shift)

Contact Person: James / Arun

Contact No. 9515826301 / 9849913888

Company: SSGM Consulting Services

Position: Customer care Executives Inbound voice process(Work from Home)

Location: Kukatpally

Salary: 14000 to 16500

Qualification: Intermediate to any graduation and should have Very good communication skills in English+Hindi+Telugu or (Tamil or Malayalam or kannada)+English

Age limit: 18+ to Below 30

Shifts: Rotational shift and Rotational weekoff

Note: Its work from Home, Candidates has to Arrange Arrange own Lappy or PC> which have Windows-10, i3 or i5 processor, 4GB Ram, with very Good internet or Wifi access

Contact Person: James / Arun

Contact No. 9515826301 / 9849913888

Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd

Position: Field technician’s

Location: Hyderabad , Bangalore

Experience: 6 months experience in electrical wiring

Salary: 2 LAKH TO 3 lakh and other performance incentives provided

Age : 18- below 35

Fiber optical cable installation.

Well versed with wiring concepts.

Splicing is an advantage.

Interested candidates kindly mail your resume to [email protected]

Company: Kalyani Motors- Maruti Suzuki /NEXA

Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only Male candidates apply)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & 1 year of Automobile Industry (Car/ Bike Sales Experience)

Work Experience: 1 to 6 years from Automobiles preferred( Car Sales)

Vacancies: 10+

Salary: 10000 – 20000 + Attractive Incentives.

Age: (21 – 34) years

Required Skills – “Good Communicational’ Skills with “Customer Handling Skills & Showroom Sales in 2/4 Wheeler” Experience is must.

Contact: 9100222398.

E-mail- [email protected]

Company: Telugu Matrimony

Position: Team Lead

Location: Begumpet

Minimum qualification should be Any Inter / Diploma / Degree / Graduate / Post Graduation.

With Minimum 3+ year experience in BPO Tele caller / CCE /Telesales / Telemarketing process (NO FRESHER’S).

Experienced candidates should be from outbound telecalling background either from Retail Outbound telesales, Collections or Retention.

Interested candidates mail your resume to [email protected]

Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Height 5’5 inches minimum

Weight 60 kgs

Good eye sight

No skin Diseases

Contact Person: Vijay Kumar

Contact Number: 9100984926

Company: Apollo Tele Health

Position: Nurses for Covid Clinics

Qualification: ANM/ GNM/ B. Sc Nurse

Work location:Ramagundam-Telangana, Kaniha-Odisha, Barh-Bihar, Dadri-UP, Korba-Chattishgarh, Vindhyanchal-Madhya Pradesh

Exp: Min 5+yrs into ICU & emergency

Salary: Excellent Salary+PPE+Accommodation+Food+Insurance+PF+etc.,

Interested Candidates kindly mail us to: [email protected]

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: Graphic Designer

Salary:15k to 25k

Experience: 1-4 Years

Work location: Secunderabad

Skills- Photoshop & Illustrator

Interested Candidates kindly contact 8919801095

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: System Operator

Qualification: 10+ 2 or any degree

Salary:8k to 10k

Experience: Female Freshers

Work location: Begumpet

Interested Candidates kindly contact 8919801095

Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSC Nursing ,MSC Nursing

Salary: 20k to 25k +allowances (Covid) duty.

Work location: Amberpet

vacancies : 20

Note: Experienced in managing multispeciality ICU

Interested Candidates kindly contact 95733 10055

Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care

Position: Floor Manager

Qualification: Bsc, Graduate

location: Amberpet

vacancies : 1

Note: Should have experienced in managing the patients and attendee(Handling the complete tracker of IP Billing to Managing the complete floor).

Interested Candidates kindly contact 95733 10055

Company: Sri Dhatri Developers

Position: Telecallers

Qualification: Inter, Degree and above

Salary: 8,000/- to 10,000/- + Attractive Incentives

Work location: Hyderabad

Timings: 9:30 am to 6:30pm

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573824342

Company: Sri Dhatri Developers

Position: Sales officer

Qualification: Degree and above

Salary: 13,000/- + 2,000/- for petrol+ attractive incentives, Bike + DL must

Work location: Ameerpet

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573824342

Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter

Qualification: Should be a Graduate in any stream/MBA in HR

Experience: Candidate should have more than 2-years of Experience in Recruitment

Work location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 1

Note: Proven expertise in handling End-to-End Recruitment processes, Excellent verbal and written communication in English, Must be having good knowledge in MS Office

Interested Candidates kindly contact 6309016599

Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Web Developer

Experience: 2-3 Years

Qualification: Any graduation

Work location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 1

Note: Must have knowledge in PHP. Working knowledge of MySQL and other SQL databases and their declarative query languages, Designing User friendly and Dynamic Websites,Good experience in user flows, process flows and site maps, Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, Bootstrap, jQuery and CSS3, Must have good Analytic & Problem-solving skills.

Interested Candidates kindly contact 6309016599

Company: CogniSense Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Video Editor

Qualification: Bachelors Degree in Graphic Designing is required (Masters preferred)

Experience: 1+ years of experience in Graphic designing

Work location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 1

Note: Should have experience in designing Banners, Leaflets, Brochures, Posters, Printing, Video Editing and Logo Design.

Should expertise in using software like Corel draw, 3DSmax, PREMIERE PRO, adobe after effects, Photoshop, Illustrator

Ability to function well in a team-oriented environment

Interested Candidates kindly contact 6309016599

Company: WaterLeaf Consultants

Position: voice process unistore

Salary: 17,500

Experience: Freshers to 3 yrs voice Experience

Work location: Begumpet

Immediate Joiners only

English, Hindi, Telugu language mandatory

Note: 3 months contract

Rotational shifts

6 working days

Interested Candidates kindly share your resume to [email protected]

Company: Sodexo Food Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Fitter

Qualification: ITI/Diploma

Salary: 13000 Take Home/Month

Work location: Jeedimetla

Interested Candidates kindly contact 7013371311

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Electrician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: Fretus Folks India

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Suneeth

Contact No. 9100009321

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Plumber

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Experience: Freshers

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B. Tech / Diploma(Mechanical / Electrical)

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2

Vacancies: 100

Contact Person: Sindhuri

Contact No. 6305489865

Company: FFI

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Suneeth

Contact No. 9100009321

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Relationship Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 100

Contact Person: Soundarya

Contact No. 9949255030

Company: Teamlease Services Limited

Position: Associates (Females)

Location: Sricity, Andhra pradesh

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Vacancies: 2000

Contact Person: Santosh

Contact No. 8977705686

Company: Teamlease Services Limited

Position: Technicians (TV, Furniture Installations)

Location: Hyderabad & Vizag

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Vacancies: 50

Contact Person: Santosh

Contact No. 8977705686

Company: Karvy Forde Search Pvt Limited

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 0 – 5

Vacancies: 15

Company: Quess Corp Ltd

Position: Tele Sales

Location: Ameerpet

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Vacancies: 50

Company: Karvy Forde Search Pvt Limited

Position: Station Support Associate

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 20

Company: Zomato

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required (Bike & License Mandatory)

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Verma

Contact No. 9871727492

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Multiple Positions

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: 0 – 1

Vacancies: 50

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: minimum 10th

Mandatory: Bike and License

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Sreekanth

Contact No. 7780613322

Company: Talentpro India HR private limited

Position: Tele caller Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Vacancies: Minimum 10th

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact Person: Sarikonda ramu

Contact No. 8897640988

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Trainee

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Diploma & ITI can Apply

Experience: 0 – 1

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Priyanka

Contact No. 8978719518

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Credit Card Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Vacancies: 20

Contact Person: Priyanka

Contact No. 8978719518

Company: DCS Group

Position: Installation Technician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th, 12th & ITI- Fitter, Electrician, Welder

Experience: 0 – 1

Vacancies: 10

Contact Person: Ravi

Email: [email protected]

