DEET: Start afresh with these opportunities

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Gajwel

Qualification: minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Contact No. 7780613322

Post 2:

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Customer Support

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact No. 8686734814

Post 3:

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Tele Callers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact No. 8978719518

Post 4:

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Contact No. 9949255030

Post 5:

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Electrician and Welder

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Contact No. 9160234678

Post 6:

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Plumber

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers

Contact No. 9160234678

Post 7:

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Dundigal Airport

Qualification: ITI / Diploma

Experience: Not Required

Contact No. 9160234678

Post 8:

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2

Vacancies: 100

Contact No. 6305489865

Post 9:

Company: FFI

Position: ITI Fitter

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not required (Immediate Joining)

Contact No. 9100009321

Post 10:

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: minimum 10th

Mandatory: Bike and License

Contact No. 9676829490

Post 11:

Company: Talentpro India HR private limited

Position: Tele caller Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact No. 8897640988

Post 12:

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Team Leaders

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2 – 4

Contact No. 7842294483

Post 13:

Company: DCS Group

Position: Installation Technician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th, 12th & ITI- Fitter, Electrician, Welder

Experience: 0 – 1

Email: [email protected]

Post 14:

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy

Experience:Freshers or Experienced

Contact No. 9553038828

Post 15:

Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 3

Contact Person: Shaik

Email: [email protected]

Post 16:

Company: SSTIS Technologies Private Limited

Position: Management

Location: Manuguru

Qualification: BTech / MCA/ MCS in Computer Science

Experience: 5 years

Email: [email protected]

Post 17:

Company Name: VS Management Services

Position: Technician

Location: Medchal

Qualification: ITI, Diploma, b.tech(ECE,EEE), SSC, Inter

Contact No. 9949475447

Post 18:

Company Name: VS Management Services

Designation: Cashier & Storekeepers

Location: Manikonda

Qualification : SSC & Above

Contact No. 9949475447

Post 19:

Company: VTekis

Position: Domestic HR Recruiters

Location: Kukatpally

Experience: 0.6 – 3 Years

Salary: 10k-20k / PF+ESI+Incentives+etc

Vacancies: 20

Contact Mail ID: [email protected]

Post 20:

Company: Apollo Tele Health

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM/ GNM/ B. Sc Nurse

Work location: Telangana

Exp: Min 5+yrs into ICU & emergency

Salary: Excellent Salary+PPE+Accommodation+Food+Insurance+PF+etc.,

Email: [email protected]

Post 21:

Company: Eureka Forbes Ltd

Position: Sales Trainee

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter, Any Graduate, PG ( Fresher and Experience both eligible)

Work location: Hyderabad

Salary: CTC 1.6 to 2.0 Lakh per annum

Number of openings: 200

Contact: 9704757190

Post 22:

Company : Ares Technologies

Job Role: Customer Care

Qualification: Full time Graduation (Result holding only)

Open Positions: 1000+ and Permanent Work from Home

Note: Language Proficiency – English & Hindi

Candidate must have laptop or computer

Android mobile phone (Good to have Android 8 OS)

High Speed Internet Connectivity – Preferable Dongle/WiFi/Broadband Silent room to work

Fresher or Experienced any, should be less than 30yrs.

Contact: 6305296093

Post 23:

Company Name: SWIGGY

Position:– Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Min 10th

Bike with permanent License is mandatory

Contact: 8247722841

Post 24:

Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd

Position: Field technician’s

Location: Hyderabad , Bangalore

Experience: 6 months experience in electrical wiring

Salary: 2 – 3 lakh per annum

Age : 18 – 35 Years of age

Fiber optical cable installation.

Well versed with wiring concepts.

Splicing is an advantage.

Email: [email protected]

Post 25:

Company: Kalyani Motors- Maruti Suzuki /NEXA

Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only Male candidates)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & 1 year of Automobile Industry (Car/ Bike Sales Experience)

Work Experience: 1 to 6 years from Automobiles preferred( Car Sales)

Salary: 10000 – 20000 + Attractive Incesntives.

Age: (21 – 34) years

Required Skills – Showroom Sales in 2/4 Wheeler” Experience is must.

Contact: 9100222398.

E-mail- [email protected]

Post 26:

Company Name: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Contact Number: 9100984926

Post 27:

Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSC Nursing ,MSC Nursing

Salary: 20k to 25k +allowances (Covid) duty.

Work location: Amberpet

vacancies : 20

Note: Experienced in managing multispeciality ICU

Contact: 95733 10055

Post 28:

Company: SRI DHATRI Developers

Position: Telecallers

Qualification: Inter, Degree and above

Salary: 8,000/- to 10,000/- + Attractive Incentives

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573824342

Post 29:

Company: Compact Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Delivery Coordinator

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1- 3 Years

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9392472449

Post 30:

Company: 2Coms Group

Position: Relationship Manager

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 1-3 Years

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7980822799

Post 31:

Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: PPC Candidates

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers

Work location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7660001837

Post 32:

Company: Team Lease Services

Position: Relationship Executive (Males Preferred)

Qualification: Inter / Any Degree

Experience: 1-3 Years

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573444747

