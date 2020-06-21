DEET to the rescue of jobseekers

By | Published: 12:52 am 11:58 pm

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.



High Priority Jobs



Company: Radiant

Position: Operator

Experience: Not Required

Salary: Rs 10,000 per month

Contact Person: Soundarya or Sathya

Contact No: 9949255030 & 9652622957



Company: Adecco Group

Position: Delivery Executive

Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence Mandatory)

Salary: Rs 12,000 per month

Contact: Shiva

Contact No: 9959831576



Company: Flipkart

Position: Delivery Executive

Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence Mandatory)

Salary: Rs 12,000 per month

Contact: Shiva

Contact No: 9959831576



Company: SBL Technologies

Position: DFT Engineer, Graphic Designers

No of Openings: 10

Exp: 3-6 yrs

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8309068561



Company: Quess Corp

Position: Field Engineer

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 5 Years (mandatory)

Contact: Bhima or Raj Kumar

Contact No: 7396393456 / 8555040540



Company: Quess Corp – Amazon

Position: Station Support Associate

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Not required

Contact: Sindhuri or Srikanth

Contact No: 6305489865 / 9398892617



Regular Job Alerts



Company: BPO Convergence

Position: Customer Support Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Hinduja Global Solution

Position: Tele Marketing

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BCom, BSc

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 12



Company: Radiant Pvt Ltd

Position: Operator

Location: Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Tamada Media Pvt Ltd

Position: Copy Editor/Content Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: Aditya Info

Position: Accountant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 3 yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Maruti Nexa Automobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sr Sales Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 3yrs – Max 5yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Just Xress Worldwide

Position: E-commerce sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 40



Company: LOT Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd

Position: Content Writer

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Degree: BA, MA, ME / MTech, BE / BTech

Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 9yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non-voice)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 2yrs

Vacancies: 100



Company: Matrimony.com

Position: Telesales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 20yrs

Vacancies: 1,000



Company: Aditya Info

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 2yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Gurunanak Institutions

Position: Personal Secretary

Location: Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana

Degree: MBA,BBA / BBM, Post-graduate

Experience: Min 5yrs – Max 10yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Inside Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 7yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Buildings Block Group

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Min Qualification 10th

Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs

Vacancies: 2,000



Company: Team Lease

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

