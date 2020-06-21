DEET to the rescue of jobseekers

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
High Priority Jobs
Company: Radiant
Position: Operator
Experience: Not Required
Salary: Rs 10,000 per month
Contact Person: Soundarya or Sathya
Contact No: 9949255030 & 9652622957
Company: Adecco Group
Position: Delivery Executive
Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence Mandatory)
Salary: Rs 12,000 per month
Contact: Shiva
Contact No: 9959831576
Company: Flipkart
Position: Delivery Executive
Qualification: 10th & above (Bike with Licence Mandatory)
Salary: Rs 12,000 per month
Contact: Shiva
Contact No: 9959831576
Company: SBL Technologies
Position: DFT Engineer, Graphic Designers
No of Openings: 10
Exp: 3-6 yrs
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8309068561
Company: Quess Corp
Position: Field Engineer
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1 – 5 Years (mandatory)
Contact: Bhima or Raj Kumar
Contact No: 7396393456 / 8555040540
Company: Quess Corp – Amazon
Position: Station Support Associate
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Not required
Contact: Sindhuri or Srikanth
Contact No: 6305489865 / 9398892617
Regular Job Alerts
Company: BPO Convergence
Position: Customer Support Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Hinduja Global Solution
Position: Tele Marketing
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BCom, BSc
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 12
Company: Radiant Pvt Ltd
Position: Operator
Location: Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Tamada Media Pvt Ltd
Position: Copy Editor/Content Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: Aditya Info
Position: Accountant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 3 yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Maruti Nexa Automobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: Sr Sales Consultant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 3yrs – Max 5yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Just Xress Worldwide
Position: E-commerce sales
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 40
Company: LOT Mobiles Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd
Position: Content Writer
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Degree: BA, MA, ME / MTech, BE / BTech
Experience: Min 1yrs – Max 9yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd
Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non-voice)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 2yrs
Vacancies: 100
Company: Matrimony.com
Position: Telesales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 1yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 20yrs
Vacancies: 1,000
Company: Aditya Info
Position: Dot Net Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Gurunanak Institutions
Position: Personal Secretary
Location: Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana
Degree: MBA,BBA / BBM, Post-graduate
Experience: Min 5yrs – Max 10yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: SBL Technologies
Position: Inside Sales
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 7yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Buildings Block Group
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Min Qualification 10th
Experience: Min 0yrs – Max 3yrs
Vacancies: 2,000
Company: Team Lease
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .