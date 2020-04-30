Defamation case filed against Shoaib Akhtar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: Pakistan former cricket Shoaib Akhtar landed himself in trouble once again for his outspoken attitude. The former pacer took to his YouTube channel supporting Umar Akmal who has been banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to report a fixing approach. He made inappropriate comments against the legal team of PCB, according to the board officials.

PCB’s legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against Akhtar. Rizvi stated that he had initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Akhtar and also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency under its cyber crime laws. “Shoaib Akhtar should be very careful in his discussions on matters pertaining to the legal community,” the statement said. It said, it was disappointed with Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publicly commenting about the board’s legal department and its legal advisor.

“The language used by Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society. The PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .