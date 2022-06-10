Defamation of CM, govt: Case booked against BJP leaders, one arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:14 AM, Fri - 10 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Friday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Ghatkesar on charges of defaming government schemes with false accusations on Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao and the government with a malicious intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.

The arrested person was J.Bala Krishna Reddy from Ghatkesar.

On June 2, in view of the State Formation Day, the BJP state unit under the leadership of State President Bandi Sanjay and organisers J.Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama and others organised an event and misused the dais by putting up a skit with the help of BJP cultural team – Boddu Yellanna in an insulting manner against the CM. The same was also telecasted by various vernacular news channels, police said.

A complainant with this regard was lodged by Y. Sathish Reddy, TRS Social Media Convenor at the Hayathnagar PS, after which a case was booked against Bandi Sanjay, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama, Boddu Yellanna alias Daruvu Yellanna and others.

After examination of the videos and other evidence in hand, it was concluded the event was organised to make derogatory comments, personal attacks, depicting the Chief Minister in bad light, police said.

