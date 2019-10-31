Defamatory WhatsApp message: TS CEO files complaint

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: State Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crimes wing of the Hyderabad police on what he called a ‘completely fake and defamatory post’ moving around on popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

The message, he said in the complaint, was that the government had “given him 15.25 acres as a token gift for favouring in the elections. The CEO added that the truth was that he had purchased the agriculture land in Hemajipur village, Balanagar Mandal, Mahabubnagar district, duly registering with the Sub-registrar, during 2013-2014 from different agriculturists with the permission of the State. He also enclosed copies of government memo on this.

Pointing out that such ‘malicious posts’ would hurt the institutional credibility of the office of the CEO, Rajat Kumar requested the police to book an FIR and to ensure that the message was stopped apart from tracing the culprit down.

