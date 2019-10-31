Defence lands issue hanging fire since 2017 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The issue of transferring Defence lands for the development of infrastructure development was taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi way back in May, 2017.

The Chief Minister again approached the Prime Minister in June, 2018, explaining the State government’s intention to take up SRDP projects along NH-44 and Rajiv Rahadari which pass through defence lands. He said the Defence Ministry had conveyed its in-principle approval for the transfer of the lands subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions which the State government had agreed. In subsequent meetings too with the Prime Minister, Chandrashekhar Rao had brought up the issue. Besides, Ministers and TRS MPs had also pursued the matter with the Centre but to no avail so far.

Again in August, 2018, responding to Rama Rao’s then tweet on Defence lands to be transferred to the State government, Sitharaman tweeted back that there would be no hesitation in finalising the transfer of Defence lands in the city to the State government which had requested it for development projects.

“Of [email protected] garu. No hesitations. Wish our officials work the details together for finalisation. This is how we went about earlier with @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis, @CMOARunachal @PemaKhanduBJP and @CMofKarnataka @DefenceMinIndia,” Sitharaman tweeted. Rama Rao thanked the Defence Minister immediately and stated that he would “look forward to an expeditious resolution in the interest of the people of Hyderabad.”

Rama Rao’s tweet came after an announcement that the Defence Ministry was transferring 210 acres of its land in Bengaluru to the city’s civic body for various infrastructure development works. He tweeted, addressing to the Defence Minister, hoping that the Ministry would extend the same courtesy/principle to Telangana. “We have been consistently requesting the Central government for over two years for transfer of Defence lands for two important skyways in Hyderabad city. Await your positive response Madam,” he had then tweeted.

