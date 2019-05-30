Defence Management Course commences at CDM Secunderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The 160 select officers of the rank of colonels from the Army and their equivalent from Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard commenced 44 weeks long Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) Serial 15 at College of Defence Management (CDM) Secunderabad on Thursday.

Out of 160 officers, 12 officers are from friendly foreign countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Ghana, Kenya, Brazil, Jordan, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Rwanda.

The CDM, Secunderabad is a premium tri-services institution acknowledged as centre of excellence for imparting training in defence management. The college has made strides in aligning and integrating management philosophy with operational planning, according to press release.

HDMC is a flagship programme of CDM, Secunderabad and course curriculum covers various management subjects related to behavioural science, decision science, resource management and research methodology.

The course is pitched at the directional and conceptual level with focus on application of management tools and techniques at operational and strategic level.

The experimental aspects of the course content include visit to field formations in forward areas, the Management Education Tour to private and public sector establishments, and an International Strategic Management Tour to understand the nuances of geopolitics and imbibe international best practices.

After successful completion of the course, participant officers are awarded degree in Master of Management Studies from Osmania University and a Certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association. The international and tri-services flavour to the course allows varied and unique learning experience for the participant officers, the release added.