Defending India’s plurality

The unanimous resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC reflects collective public expression in defence of a plural India; a strong repudiation of a law that is fundamentally un-Indian. From the constitutional point of view, the Centre may have overriding powers when it comes to implementing laws on matters pertaining to citizenship but the CAA has lost its moral strength in view of the growing public concerns over its controversial provisions. With State after State passing resolutions against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the new citizenship law becomes increasingly untenable and morally indefensible. Though Article 256 of the Constitution mandates the States to comply with the laws made by Parliament, it must be pointed out that the States are not subservient to the Centre in a federal set-up but have every right to voice their dissent and grievances. While the powers to grant citizenship rest with the Central government, it is for the States to assist the new citizens and enrol them into the local social security schemes and other welfare programmes. The CAA offers an accelerated path to Indian citizenship for Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Jain and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, to the deliberate exclusion of Muslims. This is a clear attempt to alter the non-religious nature of Indian citizenship and undermine the fundamental principles of secularism and equality.

The enactment of the CAA has raised concerns that introduction of a religious test for citizenship insults the memory of India’s founders who consciously chose not to incorporate a racial or religious principle in the provisions applicable to citizenship. Instead of dismissing the resolutions of the State Assemblies as an assault on powers of the Centre, the NDA government must speak to the States to dispel their doubts about several provisions. Cooperative federalism is the need of the hour to strengthen the constitutional spirit. There are genuine fears that CAA, in combination with the NRC, will result in religious discrimination, undermining the spirit of the Constitution. Over 140 petitioners have already been filed in courts under Article 32, which provides right to constitutional remedy for the alleged violation of fundamental rights. Granting citizenship on the basis of religion violates not only the principle of equality enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution but also secularism, which constitutes the basic structure of the Constitution. By discarding secularism and equality before law in the CAA, a theocratic state may be institutionalised. If the Centre is hoping to use the CAA as an escape clause to shield Bengali Hindus who failed the NRC test in Assam, then it will amount to travesty of the secular spirit of the Constitution.