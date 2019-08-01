Deficit in rainfall in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Rain Gods appear to be a little miffed at Hyderabad, with the capital city staring at a deficit rainfall as the first half of the monsoon draws to a close. If the rainfall on the arrival of monsoon was normal in June with 110 mm, the city recorded only 93 mm in July, thus looking at a deficit of 26 per cent in the first half of the monsoon.

The data with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that since the commencement of monsoon, i.e., from June 1 and till July 31, Hyderabad received an actual rainfall of 203.3 mm against a normal 275 mm. In June, Hyderabad recorded 11 per cent above normal rainfall and brought some cheer to the city. However, the month of July which is considered the peak season of monsoon, had more of dry weather conditions prevailing without good showers. Only towards the month-end did the city get a few healthy spells, narrowing down the deficit slightly.

IMD Hyderabad Director YK Reddy said though the monsoon was weak in July over Hyderabad, there were chances that the remaining part of it could be good. “We can expect abundant rains in August across the State and rainfall could be above normal during August,” he said.

There are high chances of good spells in the first week of August which could bring down the deficit rainfall in the State, Reddy said, adding that overall, the monsoon may stand at a deficit of 10 per cent which could be considered normal rainfall in this year. According to IMD figures, rainfall in Hyderabad in July was no different in 2018 too, when it received a rainfall of 92 mm. It was in 1989 that Hyderabad recorded the all-time highest total rainfall for July with 422.1 mm.

On the other hand, the State has received 17 per cent deficit rainfall during the first half of monsoon as 26 of the 31 districts recorded less than the normal rainfall between June 1 and July 31. Out of the 31 districts in the State, only Adilabad, Jagtial, Asifabad, Karimnagar and Warangal Urban received above normal rainfall while the rest of the State, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, registered below normal rainfall.

Rains lash the city, traffic affected

Intermittent rains lashed the city on Thursday affecting traffic flow in few areas and catching many off guard, especially those returning from work places. Traffic movement in few areas including KCP- NIMS stretch, Himayathnagar, Narayanguda flyover, Raj Bhavan road, Taj Krishna road and others was affected. Following a vehicle break down, traffic on the IKEA-Hitec City road was affected and Cyberabad traffic police took up the task of clearing the vehicle and ensuring free flow of traffic. As the rains continued, complaints of water logging were lodged by residents from different areas.

Among all the areas, Qutbullapur received the highest rainfall of 14.33 mm (till 6 pm), followed by Khajaguda (14 mm) and Shapurnagar (13.5 mm). According to Met department, the weather on Friday is likely to be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Following the intermittent rains, the temperature in the city has registered a considerable dip. With the maximum temperature hovering around 29 degree Celsius, the minimum temperature slipped to 23 degree Celsius. Yet, the minimum temperature is a notch higher than the usual minimum temperature usually recorded during this part of the year.

