A new definition for ‘skincare’

By | Divya Khatri | Published: 12:38 am

As the skincare industry booms, the bathroom has become a place where women take care of their physical and emotional health. For many, it’s a shield against a world that tells women they should put down the scrubs and peels, and prioritise their family, kids or job ahead of them.

“It has nothing concerning how you look and all. But, we should take care of ourselves. I believe in being presentable and choose to take care of it,” says Itishree Panigrahi, Store manager, W.

These double standards date back to as old as human civilisation started like women should be beautiful, but shouldn’t reveal how they’ve worked for it. A woman shouldn’t have to do anything to her skin unless and until she wants to. Be it washing face with water alone or apply masks, it’s her choice. There’s no one right way to be a woman.

Today, women are taking to online tutorials and social media platforms to learn from experts that looking a certain way is okay and a little time spent on taking care of one’s skin goes a long way in ridding themselves of acne or wrinkles.

This trend led to thousands of YouTube tutorials on skincare where women share tips freely, proud of what they’ve learned; whether it is about products or diet or routine. The ‘New Skincare Regimen’ is all about a sense of community and pride in taking care of oneself.

The debate on skincare isn’t really about the virtues of protecting the skin’s exterior surface in an efficient way, but about judging a woman’s choices, and shaming them for it. So, women take a deep breath and take pride in yourself and the way you look!