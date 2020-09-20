Degree courses to watch out for!

Two job-oriented courses BSc Data Sciences and BCom Business Analytics introduced this year

Hyderabad: As many as 4,24,315 seats are up for grabs in degree courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020. These seats are available in 1,059-degree colleges including government and private ones.

This year, two new courses namely BSc Data Sciences and BCom Business Analytics have been introduced which resulted in an increase in the number of seats from 4,12,805 last year to 4,24,315 now.

A total of 124 government and private degree colleges are offering BSc Data Sciences programme with 6,780 seats. Likewise, 113 degree colleges are offering 6,940 seats in BCom Business Analytics course.

Going by university wise, 56 colleges of the Osmania University (OU) have 2,920 seats in BSc Data Sciences and 57 colleges have 3,420 seats in BCom Business Analytics.

The syllabus for these programmes has been designed and developed by the academicians in collaboration with industry experts from multinational companies and the two courses are job oriented.

Of the total seats available this year, 1,65,665 seats, a majority, are in 418 colleges under the OU. While 24,610 seats are in 38 government degree colleges, 1,41,055 seats are being offered by 380 private degree colleges of the OU. Similarly, 1,14,530 seats are available in 280 degree colleges under the ambit of Kakatiya University.

As many as 93 colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, have 36,240 seat intake. In the diploma courses, 930 seats are on offer in four government and 12 private colleges under the State Board of Technical Education and Training.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the counselling process for admissions into these courses. The seat allotment for candidates who participated in first phase DOST counselling will be done on Monday. The registration and admission counselling for the second phase will commence from September 21.

Last year, while a total of 4,12,805 seats were available through the DOST in 1,046 degree colleges across the State, 1,99,806 students have been admitted in various courses.

