Degree student commits suicide in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A second year degree student, Pravallika (19), allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Pallikonda village of Nizamabad district, the police said. She was a student of Bheemgal Degree College. After returning home on Thursday evening, she had told her mother that she did not do well in an exam and went out. As she did not return, the family members launched a search and found her body in a well. Bheemgal SI Sridhar Reddy visited the spot and registered a case.

