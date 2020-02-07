Degree student, daily earner held for burglary in Bellampalli

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Mancherial: A degree student and a daily earner, both aged below 22, were arrested for allegedly burgling their neighbour’s house at Chakepalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Friday.

The gold ornaments weighing 7.8 tolas were recovered from the duo. The value of the ornaments was assessed to be Rs 1.50 lakh.

Bellampalli Inspector Jagadish said that the accused were Ankati Akhil Kumar (21), a degree student and Dadi Sai Kumar (22), a daily wage laborer from Chakepalli village. The two were detained when moving suspiciously. The complainant was Gopa Ramesh belonging to the same village.

During the course of interrogation, Akhil and Sai Kumar confessed to stealing the gold ornaments when no one was present in the house of Ramesh on February 1. They revealed that they gained entry by breaking lock of the doors. While Akhil was on atop of the terrace for altering, Sai committed the office.

Jagadish commended Sub Inspector Sammaiah and his team members Balakrishna, Srinivas Reddy, Rafi, Srinivas and Venkatesh for cracking the case by arresting the two.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter