Degree student drowns in well in Khammam

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Khammam: Two youngsters died in separate incidents in Khammam on Sunday. A degree student, Rachabanti Naresh (21), drowned in an agriculture well near NSP canal on the outskirts of Konijerla mandal headquarters. He had gone for a swim. The locals alerted the police, who along with Fire Department personnel, launched search operations to fish out his body.

Student ends life

In another incident at Palair, a B Tech student committed suicide by jumping into the NSP canal. He was identified as Veeravelli Abhilash (28) of Kusumanchi, who discontinued his studies a few months ago and was said to be in depression.

The locals informed the police that Abhilash who lived with his mother had attempted suicide two months ago at the same place, but was saved by the localsl. He was said to be mentally disturbed and that was said to be reason behind him taking the extreme step.