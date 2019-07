By | Published: 7:04 pm

Sangareddy: A 19-year-old MBBS first year student committed suicide by hanging self at MNR Medical College located near Sangareddy town on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Reddy, a native of Beerapally village of Veldur Mandal in Khammam district. He was found hanging from the ceiling by his friends at his hostel room. Initial reports suggest, he has decided to end life since he was suffering from depression. A case was registered by Sangareddy Police.