Delaware Hanuman statue made in Warangal

Warangal Urban: It was a proud moment for the ‘Shilpis’ (sculptors) hailing from Warangal when a 25 feet tall statue of the Lord Abhaya Anjaneya (Hanuman) chiseled by them was installed at Hockessin in the New Castle County of the Delaware state in the US.

This is the second tallest religious statue in the US after the statue of Our Lady Queen of Peace at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle. The installation rituals called ‘Yantra Pratishtha’ and ‘Prana Prathishtha’ were performed on June 14 at Hockessin.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, the master designer and head of the traditional Shilpis (artisans), ‘Shilpi’ Raju said they carved the idol from a single block of black granite at a quarry at Ammavaripet village on the outskirts of Warangal city. “It took nearly one year for us to carve the 25 feet tall statue weighing 30 tonnes , with more than 10 artisans working on it,” Raju said, adding that the carving of the idol was completed in November last year and it reached Delaware in January this year.

He said they had got the order from Patibanda Sharma, President, Hindu Temple of Delaware Association, through an agent.

Raju said their lineage can be traced to the traditional sculptors of Thanjavur, which was the Cholas’ capital for some time as well as the centre for temple architectural elegance in Tamil Nadu.

“Our ancestors settled down on the outskirts of Warangal city long back. They came in search of livelihood all the way from Thanjavur . I used to live in Paidipalli village near Warangal, but now I work in Karimnagar,” Raju said, adding that his brothers and cousins live at ‘Shilpi Nagar’ on Mulugu road in Warangal.

The Hindu Temple Association laid the foundation stone for the construction of the temple at Hockessin in 1996 on about five acres of land. The main deity at the temple is Goddess Maha Lakshmi. The statue of Hanuman reached New York by ship and was taken in a flatbed truck to Delaware on Jan 18.

