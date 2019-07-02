Delay in addressing forest land issue reason behind conflict

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:03 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The inordinate delay in addressing long-standing issue—giving pattas to farmers, who occupy forest lands for farming—is resulting in conflicts between the people and forest officials. The issue has been pending since many years. But, officials concerned are failing to resolve it.

“Encroaching forest cover to grow crops has become a routine affair in forest-fringe villages of erstwhile Adilabad district. Usually, aboriginal tribals draw flak for occupying the forest lands for farming as they tend to take up shift cultivation. In reality, non tribals, backward communities, weaker sections and some financially sound ones use the lands for the purpose of agriculture,” an environment activist working with an NGO told ‘Telangana Today.’

The communities reportedly cut trees to raise crops by engaging labourers. They allegedly bribe officials of Forest Department to overlook felling of trees and Revenue Department for issuing certificates of ownership. They grow commercial crops mainly cotton as the forest lands is fertile. The amount they spend on felling trees and other expenses put together is less than the cost of buying land.

Forest officials claim that the district had been facing rampant encroachment of forest lands for past three decades. Several thousands of hectares of forest cover of erstwhile Adilabad district had been occupied by farmers, mostly non-tribals, for cultivation since decades. Kumram Bheem Asifabad figures among the top when it comes to losing forest cover, which is a cause of concern for the department.

Considering the plight of tribals, Union Government brought in the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act, 2006. A total of 37,181 farmers, who were using forest lands in composite Adilabad till December 31,2005, were given the certificates for tilling the lands under the provision.

But, the number of such farmers is said to be double the figure that’s on paper, and they are seeking pattas for a long time now. TRS government’s sustained efforts to increase green cover and introduction of Rythu Bandhu scheme brought the menace to light.

Authorities are now laying special focus on protecting the existing forests and are taking a slew of measures to prevent encroachments. In order to ascertain encroachment of forest land, forest and revenue officials are carrying out joint surveys. The process is not being executed at the desired pace due lack of coordination between the two departments, causing inconvenience to the farmers. The disgruntled farmers clash with foresters when the latter try to reclaim the land. They approach public representatives seeking intervention on the issue.

Forest Department authorities raised objections over use of forest lands for agriculture during purification of land records, carried out by revenue officials before introducing Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018. As a result, lands of many farmers have been categorised as disputed lands. The farmers are unable to get crop investment support of Rs 5,000 per acre and Prime Minister Samman Nidhi as they do not have certificates of ownership.

SP convenes meet with forest officials

Kothagudem: A coordination meeting of the district police and forest officials was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was convened by the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in the wake of attack on forest officials in Mulkalapally mandal on Monday night.

The SP stressed the need for effective coordination between Police and Forest Departments said the police would always extend support to protect forests from encroachers.

The District Forest Officer S Rambabu thanked the district police for their cooperation and assured to work in coordination with the police to protect forests in Kothagudem.

Additional SP D Udaykumar Reddy, Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh, Chandra DSPs SM Ali, R Saibaba and Madhusudhan Rao were present along with a large number of forest officials.

